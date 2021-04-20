Little Boxes on the Riverside

There's a green one and a pink one, and a blue one and a yellow one - but they're not made out of ticky tacky, and they don't all look the same.



Break out your camera: whatever kind of transportation you're taking in the delta, you're bound to see dozens of colorful, old-fashioned cottages lining the riverbanks, many on stilts above the water. Some are summer rentals, others are year-round family homes; one or two have even been declared historical sites. When you're cruising by on a river ferry or taxi, it's like peering out at the delta's romantic past.