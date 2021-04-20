Where are you going?
Bar el Federal

Carlos Calvo 599, C1102AAK CABA, Argentina
| +54 11 4361-7328
Belly Up to the Bar in an Old Brothel Buenos Aires Argentina

Sun - Sat 8am - 2am

Belly Up to the Bar in an Old Brothel

For a little old-school San Telmo atmosphere, you can’t do much better than this classic corner bar. Dating from 1864, the antique building started out as a pulpería (general store), the seedy center of a gambling ring and even a brothel before it was converted into the popular restaurant and bar it is today.

On your way in, check out the antique cash register and the gorgeous vitraux (stained glass) over the long bar: it's no wonder this place has been used as a film set several times over. Then pull up a chair at one of the rustic wooden tables, preferably by the windows for maximum people-watching potential. If it's morning or time for merienda, ask for a cortado with medialunas; otherwise, order an ice-cold chopp (draft beer) and a monster-sized lomito (steak) sandwich.
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

