Don’t forget to pay Argentina’s reciprocity fee online and print the receipt before you leave for the airport. If you are traveling directly to Mendoza, it is preferable to fly through Santiago, Chile (SCL). Reserve a window seat on the Santiago-Mendoza flight to enjoy jaw-dropping aerial views of the Andes. If you fly into Buenos Aires Intl. Airport, Ezeiza (EZE), you will have to take an hour taxi ride with your luggage to Aeroparque (AEP) to catch a domestic flight to Mendoza. Mendoza’s Francisco Gabrielli Intl. Airport, commonly known as El Plumerillo (MDZ), is located about six miles (or 30 minutes) from downtown Mendoza. Taxis are safe and easily accessible at the airport.

Downtown Mendoza’s beautiful tree-lined streets are made for strolling—just make sure you don’t slip into an acequia, the irrigation channels lining the sidewalks. The Mendoza City Tour Bus and the Bus Vitivinicola are great hop-on, hop-off options for exploring the city and surrounding wineries. So too is the Tranvía de Compras trolley, which loops the city’s microcenter. For jaunts outside the city center, taxis or remises (private cars) are ideal. Sometimes it can be cheaper and safer to hire a remise with a driver for the day rather than rent a car, as Argentineans tend to drive aggressively like the Italians. Touring wineries by bicycle has become a popular travel endeavor. You can also ride the shiny new Metrotranvía light rail from downtown Mendoza to Maipú.