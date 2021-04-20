The Singular Patagonia
Km 5, 5 Norte S/N, Natales, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
| +56 61 272 2030
Photo courtesy of The Singular Patagonia
The Singular PatagoniaIf there were ever a hotel with history, it’s the Singular Patagonia. Opened as a hotel in November 2011, the original building once served as a post-Victorian cold-storage factory built by the British in 1915 for the purpose of processing sheep’s wool and meat to be shipped back to England. Overlooking the waters of Last Hope Sound, the long, red-brick building is located just outside the town of Puerto Natales. After operating for almost 70 years as a factory, it was declared a national historic landmark before being transformed into a luxury hotel.
History is by no means forgotten. The hallways are still stocked with brightly colored machinery—from steam condensers to boilers and forges—all stamped with the name of the British city in which they were built: Derby, Birmingham, London, or Glasgow. Designed by Chilean interior designer Enrique Concha and local architect Pedro Kovacic, the 57 bedrooms stretch along a new wing that was added to the original buildings, and these rooms are furnished with Victorian-inspired furniture.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
The Singular Patagonia: Chilean Adventure Hotel
When Rodolfo Guzmán forages ingredients to use in his Santiago restaurant, Boragó, he likes to stay at the Singular, an adventure lodge on the outskirts of Torres del Paine National Park in Patagonia. Once a sheep-processing factory, the 57-room Singular underwent a decade-long restoration that kept the original brickwork and boilers on display. The tannery was turned into a restaurant that serves king crab and Patagonian hare, and last year, the blacksmith shop became a second restaurant, El Asador, with a wood-burning grill. During the day, guests fly-fish, trek, kayak, and ride horses. This appeared in the May 2014 issue.