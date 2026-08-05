This article was originally published in 2020 and was updated on August 5, 2026, to reflect new rankings.

For more than 10 years, Resonance—a consultancy group in real estate, tourism, and economic development—has created its comprehensive rankings for urban areas around the globe by looking at how livable, loved, and prosperous a city is. They’ve covered the best cities in Europe, the best cities in the world, and the best large cities in the U.S., and now 100 of the best small cities in the United States (population < 500,000). This is who’s on top this year.

How the cities are ranked

To determine which small cities would be considered for this list, Resonance looked at U.S. cities with populations of less than 500,000 through the lens of three pillars: Livability, Lovability, and Prosperity. Each city was ranked based on quantitative data in categories such as air quality index, median gross rent, and the number and quality of museums and galleries.

Each city’s ranking was also influenced by qualitative information from survey data. Resonance partnered with market and opinion research company Ipsos to collect perception-based data on these topics, surveying more than 2,000 adults with these questions:

Livability: Which cities would you most like to live in?

Lovability: Which cities would you most like to visit?

Prosperity: Where do you believe the best job opportunities exist?

This combination of survey data and core statistics came together for a city’s Place Power Score, which was then used to rank each place.

1. Savannah, Georgia

Highlighted rankings: Livability (1), Lovability (1), Prosperity (35)

Why we love it: Savannah’s charm is prominently displayed through its cobblestone streets, framed by centuries-old homes and oaks draped with Spanish moss. It’s home to the country’s oldest extant Black church, constituted in late 1777. This small coastal city in Georgia is also known for its vibrant food scene: The Grey (so named for its home, a 1938 art deco Greyhound bus station) put the city on the culinary map.

The restaurant, from James Beard Award–winning chef Mashama Bailey and restaurateur John O. Morisano, serves seasonal, regional fare—think fried squash with a zingy habanero syrup, crispy sage, and farmer’s cheese. Restaurants such as Common Thread—a 2025 James Beard Award semi-finalist—set themselves apart with a marriage of the region’s bounty and global flavors.

In addition to local culinary innovators, this young city is also known for its artistic residents, fueled by the presence of the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), and 100-odd festivals annually. Among the many happenings are the Savannah Music Festival, Savannah Jazz Festival, and the eight-day SCAD Savannah Film Festival full of big names like Jon M. Chu (of Crazy Rich Asians fame), Spike Lee, and Tessa Thompson.

Related: Plan your trip with Afar’s guide to the best things to do in Savannah

2. Boulder, Colorado

The Flatirons, a group of sandstone rock formations, make for one of the most popular hiking spots in Boulder. Photo by Shutterstock

Highlighted rankings: Livability (2), Lovability (4), Prosperity (1)

Why we love it: Situated at the base of the Rocky Mountains along the banks of a rushing creek, Boulder has more than 155 miles of hiking trails and 300 miles of bikeways (ranking number one for bikeability). In this small Colorado city, only 30 minutes from Denver by car, year-round residents enjoy 300 days of sunshine, mountain biking, hiking, rock climbing, and stand-up paddleboarding. World-class ski resorts, such as Vail, Aspen, and Breckenridge, are all within a few hour’s drive.

And next year, Boulder is going beyond outdoorsy pursuits with the Sundance Film Festival, which is moving from Park City in January 2027. The past two years saw the opening of two hotels: the 189-room the Moxy Boulder and the LEED Gold-certified Limelight Boulder sit across from each other on University Hill, home to University of Colorado Boulder (the city also ranks number one for educational attainment).

Related: From the Himalayas to the Rockies: Colorado’s Immigrant-Led Sherpa Culinary Boom

3. Asheville, North Carolina

Neng Jr’s is an ultra-popular Filipinx restaurant in West Asheville. Courtesy of Neng Jr’s (L); courtesy of Explore Asheville (R)

Highlighted rankings: Livability (4), Lovability (3), Prosperity (56)

Why we love it: Two years after Hurricane Helene’s devastation, Asheville’s revival is on a roll. Hotels like the the Radical Asheville in the River Arts District and the Grand Bohemian Lodge Asheville have reopened, and AutoCamp Asheville recently set up shop with 67 cabins, suites, and Airstreams. The YMI Cultural Center, one of the country’s oldest Black cultural centers, got a $6-million facelift and added an Affrilachian artist residency.

The city remains well-known for its thriving live music and arts scene, as well as its prominent beer culture. There are some 50 breweries in this city of 94,000, plus a Downtown Arts District filled with galleries, museums, and souvenir shops. Pick up locally crafted items, such as pottery, or buy a zip-up fleece to blend in with the outdoorsy locals.

Asheville celebrates its bohemian spirit with cultural events and festivals, such as Asheville Art in the Park, the Big Crafty, and the Mountain Dance and Folk Festival. This year, the Blue Ridge Parkway, one of the most beautiful drives in the USA, is celebrating its 90th anniversary. This fall, Beacon Park in Swannanoa will open with a bike track, climbing walls, and green spaces.

Related: Plan your trip with Afar’s Guide to Asheville

4. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor’s 1,800-seat Michigan Theater was built in 1927. Photo by Wangkun Jia/Shutterstock

Highlighted rankings: Livability (5), Lovability (13), Prosperity (2)

Why we love it: This University of Michigan (UM) hometown is a Midwestern hub for academic and creative types, and a quarter of its residents work at or for the university. The city scores high for ease of getting around, ranking at no. 14 for bikeability and no. 15 for public transit.

A 188-room Autograph Collection hotel, the Vanguard Ann Arbor, opened in May 2025 adjacent to the UM campus, and the 139-room AC Hotel Ann Arbor Downtown, which has a sixth-floor rooftop lounge, saw its first guests in February 2026. “Tree Town,” so-named because of its abundance of greenery, will get even more verdant in the future: the Treeline, a three-mile greenway linking downtown to the Huron River, secured a $1 million state earmark for 2026.

5. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

The SkyWheel Myrtle Beach stands 187 feet tall and has 42 gondolas. Courtesy of Visit Myrtle Beach

Highlighted rankings: Livability (7), Lovability (2), Prosperity (145)

Why we love it: Situated on South Carolina’s Atlantic coast, two hours north of Charleston, Myrtle Beach is a top golf destination (with nearly 90 courses) and a popular vacation resort area. While the city is packed with hotels, seafood restaurants (such as crab shacks), and a well-touristed boardwalk, its 60 miles of white-sand beaches provide ample space for beachgoers. Local favorites for seafood include Bimini’s and Rockefellers, both casual joints.

For a quick day trip, visit the 9,127-acre Brookgreen Gardens only 30 minutes from the city. The gardens are dotted with 2,000 historic and contemporary sculptures by by 430 artists. Also 30 minutes away are the uncrowded trails and beaches at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet. The park is home to sea turtles, alligators, and a large variety of native birds; it is 40 minutes from Myrtle Beach by car.

For a break from the beach, visit the Myrtle Beach Pinball Museum, where you can play on machines from the 1970s to today. Wheels of Yesteryear has 150 vintage cars that the owner has been collecting over 55 years. Immerse yourself in another type of history at the Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The museum’s building dates to 2006, but the school itself opened in 1932 and was the first to serve Black students in the area.

6. Santa Fe, New Mexico

The art displayed in Hotel Santa Fe represents New Mexico’s 19 pueblos and other tribes across the United States. Courtesy of Hotel Santa Fe

Highlighted rankings: Livability (3), Lovability (7), Prosperity (75)

Why we love it: Nicknamed “The City Different” for its defining Spanish pueblo revival style, Santa Fe has a rich history that dates back to its founding in 1610. The more than 415-year-old city, tucked into the base of the southern Rocky Mountains at an elevation of 7,000 feet, is the oldest state capital in the country and the highest state capital as well.

With the dramatic Sangre de Cristo Mountains as a backdrop, this charming high desert destination displays its Spanish, Native American, and Mexican influences, with traditional pueblo architecture, cultural museums, renowned Southwestern dining, and more than 250 galleries. Outdoorsy types can go hiking, biking, fishing, and river rafting during summer and skiing or snowboarding during winter.

Small Santa Fe has a wide variety of appealing hotels. These include the resort-like Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Collection, an 1860s property on the edge of 1.5-million-acre Santa Fe National Forest; boutique hotels the Inn of the Five Graces, whose rooms are in traditional 17th-century adobe homes, and nearby Hotel Santa Fe, whose collection of Native American art represents New Mexico’s 19 pueblos, are both downtown. And later this year, Michelin Guide is launching its first New Mexico (and larger Southwestern U.S.) guide.

Related: This Southwestern City Is a Gateway to Three National Parks

7. Anchorage, Alaska

Alaska’s port city is a prime base for outdoor adventure, like seeing the northern lights just outside the city. Photo by JodyO.Photos

Highlighted rankings: Livability (11), Lovability (5), Prosperity (22)

Why we love it: Alaska’s vibrant port city is far more than a stopover for cruise ships; it’s a prime base for outdoor adventure, from skiing and hiking to salmon fishing and river kayaking. In addition to being a great destination for nature lovers, Anchorage has 18 breweries, free weekly concerts all summer, and annual festivals such as the Summer Solstice Festival, when the city sees 22 hours of daylight, and the running of the reindeer.

Before embarking on the ultimate Alaska road trip to Denali National Park (about five hours by car from Anchorage), swing by the Alaska Museum of Science & Nature to get the lowdown on glacier science, or learn about the long history of the Indigenous cultures around the state with a stop at the Alaska Native Heritage Center.

8. Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln’s International Quilt Museum has the world’s largest publicly held collection of quilts, dating from the 17th century to the present and spanning 69 countries. Courtesy of Visit Nebraska

Highlighted rankings: Livability (12), Lovability (31), Prosperity (10)

Why we love it: Lincoln earned its 8/100 ranking thanks to the University of Nebraska’s research enterprise and the city’s other industries, including insurance (like State Farm), finance, agricultural technology, and manufacturing (Kawaski has its U.S. headquarters here).

Yet there’s still plenty for a leisure traveler to do in and around Lincoln. Homestead National Historical Park, which has one of North America’s most endangered ecosystems, is 50 minutes south of Lincoln, and 90 minutes west is Afar’s pick for Nebraska’s most charming town. The city has 18 museums—not bad for an urban area that covers about 100 square miles—including the National Museum of Roller Skating, the International Quilt Museum, and the car-filled Museum of American Speed.

9. Trenton, New Jersey

The New Jersey State House in Trenton has housed the state’s government since 1792. Photo by Mihai_Andritoiu/Shutterstock

Highlighted rankings: Livability (26), Lovability (132), Prosperity (3)

Why we love it: The more than 300-year-old city on the Delaware River snagged its 9/100 ranking because of its high Prosperity score, driven by the city’s proximity to Princeton University (only 10 miles away). Within and near Trenton are several museums worth a visit.

History buffs should start with a guided tour of the Old Barracks Museum—an original 1758 military barracks from Seven Years’ War that was used during the American Revolution. Trenton City Museum at Ellarslie is housed in an 1848 mansion within Cadwalader Park, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted of Central Park renown. Exhibitions here have included vintage perfume bottles, paintings inspired by the city’s jazz scene past and present, and a show by the late visual artist Mel Leipzig, a Trenton native. Ten minutes from the city is the pretty Grounds for Sculpture, a 42-acre sculpture park and arboretum.

10. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

At 26,000 square feet, Jacobson Playground is the largest in the Sioux Falls region and is designed for universal play. Courtesy of City of Sioux Falls

Highlighted rankings: Livability (28), Lovability (24), Prosperity (7)

Why we love it: Like Lincoln, Sioux Falls tops the ranking because of its various industries, such as financial services (Wells Fargo and Citi are here), and a regional healthcare system anchored by Sanford Health and Avera.

Time your visit for the annual summer-long SculptureWalk, which in 2026 features 80-plus sculptures from 54 artists. Nearby is Pettigrew Home & Museum, the 1889 Queen Anne–style home of South Dakota’s first senator that remains full of his furniture, books, and knickknacks. Even more architecturally interesting is the World’s Only Corn Palace, an hour west in Mitchell, South Dakota, a 1920s arena in a Moorish revival building decorated with crop art.

Back in Sioux Falls, go for lunch or dinner at local favorites like Bibisol for tacos, All Day Cafe for salads and sandwiches, and Chef Lance’s on Phillips for modern American cuisine.

Download the full report of all 393 best American cities, large and small, at resonanceco.com.

Sarah Buder contributed to the reporting of this story.