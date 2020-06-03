You Could Get Paid to Hike the Appalachian Trail and Drink Beer Next Year

At a time when a global pandemic has us all questioning what our outdoor adventures are going to look like this summer, a Virginia-based brewing company’s new contest is a breath of fresh air. Devils Backbone Brewing Company is launching a competition on June 1 that will award one lucky winner $20,000 to drink beer and hike the Appalachian Trail from Springer Mountain in Georgia to the trail’s end on Mount Katahdian in Maine next spring.

Is there a catch? Well, it’s only open to residents of certain states, specifically Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, plus Washington, D.C.

And you really have to love hiking, camping, and beer. Serving as the brewery’s “Chief Hiking Officer,” the winner will hike the 2,200-mile trail, which passes through 14 states. The backpacking journey usually takes around four to five months to complete, and hikers both camp and spend nights in hostels along the way. It’s no walk in the park, but for many it is a dream trek. The CHO will also assist with product research (aka “drinking Devils Backbone beer”) and document the journey for social media. The CHO will also receive round-trip airfare from their location to the trail, all necessary backpacking gear, and plenty of Devils Backbone swag.