Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

In May, I sheltered in place with some good friends in Orange County, California. This was the second couple who had allowed me to shelter in place with them since the beginning of the pandemic. To me, it was far better than staying home by myself. I’m not sure how my hosts felt about it. The only times I left the Orange County house were to walk to Crystal Cove State Park, where I could hike, or to drive to a nearby restaurant to pick up lunch—which was stressful. Some customers waited patiently, masks on, keeping appropriate spacing in a proper queue. Others seemed to feel the lines didn’t apply to them. I understood that we are all not in the same mind space, but it induced some anxiety. Were they too close to me? I was trying to be so careful. I would grab my food, get in the car, and exhale a sigh of relief. Then, with little advanced notice, Orange County opened restaurants for indoor dining! We hesitated. We had been so caught up in sheltering in place. For 10 weeks, our sole focus had been: Do not catch COVID and do not spread COVID. Now the world had started to open up. Was it time for us to do so as well? Would we feel comfortable eating in a restaurant with a bunch of strangers? Would we be throwing away all the hard work we had done to remain virus-free? Would we be betraying the mission that we and millions of fellow citizens had embarked upon? My friends and I had been discussing COVID every day since we’d gotten together: how it spread; how we were going to beat it; the economic and personal costs of our sheltering; how long this was going to last. What else was there to talk about? We had gradually come around to believe that the world needed to start opening up and that it was not sustainable to shelter in place until a vaccine was widely disseminated, but we had not yet agreed to change our personal behavior. But here we were with this new opportunity. Orange County was telling us it was OK to dine in a restaurant. We called around and found that Ocean Club, a fine-dining seafood spot, was open. My friend reached out to the general manager, who said he could seat us at 7 p.m. the next day. And there it was. Were we really going to do this?

It helped that it was my birthday. Not that my birthday is any big deal. I’ve had lots of them, and this was not a big round number. But it had been a long two and a half months, and we were looking for something to celebrate. We walked through the open door of the restaurant and just as we walked in, another group walked out. One of my friends, stunned to be close to an unmasked total stranger after so long, stepped out of the way and wound up leaning against a fountain and soaking her dress. Was this a sign that we weren’t ready for this? She said she was fine (she’s always a good sport), and we went to our table, which had a spectacular view of the Pacific. There were half as many tables as usual, each one with plenty of space around it, and they were all full. It felt safe, comfortable, and, well, alive. People were talking, laughing, having drinks. I had missed this so much. Our masked server told us how happy she was to be back working. She offered us single-use paper menus and that all-important first cocktail. And soon, my friends and I, who had been having every dinner together and talking about COVID for what seemed like forever, found ourselves talking about . . . other things. In this room full of strangers enjoying themselves, our moods lightened, and we looked forward to all the other things we could do. The meal was such a joy. Sure, we were cognizant whenever a server came to bring a plate or to refill a water glass (OK, more often it was the wineglass). They were always careful not to reach across us or otherwise make us uncomfortable. Even the birthday cake and song ritual, which usually makes me cringe, seemed fresh and fun.

