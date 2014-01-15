Aspen Airport is three miles from downtown Aspen. Most hotels offer airport pickup service, and there is always a line of taxis waiting in the arrival area, ready to whisk you into town for around $24.

Most things in Aspen are within walking distance. RFTA, the public transportation system, is another great resource. It has free routes throughout the different neighborhoods of Aspen and to Snowmass Village.



In summer, another way to get around town is to rent a bike from We-Cycle. The bikes are available at stations throughout Aspen and, with credit card authorization, can be used for free for rides of 30 minutes. Anything longer and you'll be charged an extra fifty cents per minute.



Car rentals are available for day trips to remote hiking trails, a ride over Independence Pass, or a quick trip to Vail or the surrounding areas. Stay Aspen Snowmass offers a wealth of information about accommodations and can help you book your entire vacation package.