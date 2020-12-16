Best Museums in Santa Fe
Collected by Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert
It's no wonder Georgia O'Keeffe came to this New Mexico town to paint. The high-desert setting inspires artists. Think of the city as your oyster: Take in the abundance of local works that occupy a surprising variety of spaces. Hop from ceramic studio to folk art museum, and from photography exhibit to cutting-edge gallery. Even the capitol building is filled with artwork.
1606 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The work exhibited in this progressive and edgy nonprofit space is a far cry from the art in the galleries along Canyon Road. SITE Santa Fe, which opened in 1995, hosts provocative biennials as well as a wealth of multimedia...
632 Agua Fria St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
This light-filled adobe space, which opened to the public in late 2017, is dedicated to encaustic art. Encaustic, which means "to burn or heat" in Greek, is the result of mixing colored pigments into heated beeswax and resin before...
107 W Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
A handsome pueblo revival adobe building with a peaceful garden and courtyard, the New Mexico Museum of Art mounts small, rotating exhibits from its impressive 20,000-piece permanent collection. It includes well-known artists like...
704 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
Part of Museum Hill, the Wheelwright, founded in 1937 by Mary Cabot Wheelwright, is a small private museum with a stellar collection of pottery, sculpture, baskets, weavings, and historic and contemporary works by Native American artists. The...
1301 Alta Vista St, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
The New Mexico Capitol Art Collection is a surprising find: an extensive art collection focusing on nearly 600 New Mexican and Southwestern artists, housed in the State Capitol Complex. This awesome assemblage incorporates paintings, photography,...
710 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
Spend some time on Museum Hill visiting the Museum of International Folk Art with its awesome Alexander Girard collection, the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian and its stocked basement trading post of Native American wares, and the Museum...
108 Cathedral Pl, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
There is so much art to see in Santa Fe, it's endless. Along with artisan markets, small galleries, the Georgia O'Keeffe museum and numerous small shops, we visited the MOCNA. It's a museum that is connected to the Institute of American Indian...
105 W Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The entire north side of Santa Fe's downtown plaza is taken up by the 1610 Palace of the Governors, the oldest continually occupied public building in the United States. Its front adobe facade is completely shaded, and in this "portal," the Native...
217 Johnson St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Located in downtown Santa Fe, this perfectlysized museum is dedicated to the artistic life of Georgia O’Keeffe (1887–1986) andhouses the single largestcollection of the artist's work in the world. Rotating exhibits often include O'Keeffe's iconic...
1800 Upper Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
The artist Randall Davey (part of the Santa Fe Art Colony) painted and worked at this former studio turned National Audubon Society on Upper Canyon Road. The land is now a preserved wildlife sanctuary (with a vast variety of birds like the...
1075 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
This Canyon Road gallery housed in a classic adobe structure and founded in 1972, showcases 19th and 20th century American art and those famed Southwestern members of the Taos Society of Artists (founded in 1915) like Victor Higgins, E. Martin...
