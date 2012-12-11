The Bazaruto Archipelago, in Mozambique (Wander, January/February 2013), offers all the castaway fantasies of the Maldives without a whisper of mass tourism. On most beaches you can join island chefs as they bargain with fishermen for the day’s catch. Go for the tiger prawns, which many restaurants barbecue or stew in a tangy curry. To get a taste of Mozambique at home, try this recipe, from the Marlin Lodge, on Benguerra Island.

Tiger Prawns with Coconut Rice and Papaya Salsa

Recipe by Lorenzo Rurane, Chef at Marlin Lodge

INGREDIENTS: RICE AND PRAWNS

3 cups basmati rice

4 1/2 cups water

1 cup coconut milk

24 large prawns, butterflied and veined keeping head and tail attached

2 cups melted butter

4 cloves roasted garlic (mix with melted butter)

INGREDIENTS: PAPAYA SALSA

1 cup papaya, chopped in small blocks

1 t chopped fresh coriander leaves

1 t pepperdew, chopped

1 Tablespoon chopped red onion

2 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 Tablespoon white vinegar

2 t Honey or 1 t brown sugar

1 Tablespoon chopped green-pepper

MAKE IT: SALSA

1. Mix all ingredients together and test for sweetness.

MAKE IT: RICE AND PRAWNS