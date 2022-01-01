Since 1928, Globus Journeys has been introducing travelers to the world’s most beloved destinations, always emphasizing the undiscovered spots that tell the true story behind a country. Follow them to off-the-beaten-path locations with the charm, tradition, and cultural beauty that can only be found in the authentic towns and landscapes of destinations like Jordan. From undiscovered hamlets of Great Britain to the vineyards and hills of Italy and whitewashed villages nestled against the sandy shores of the Mediterranean that only the locals know, Globus will share their favorite, less-traveled treasures with you.