The Best Things to Do in Tasmania

Collected by Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor
Australia’s most remote state is arguably its most rewarding. Tasmania (“Tassie” to locals) features wild and rugged scenery, a thriving artisan food and drink scene, and one of the most talked-about art museums in the world. All the appeal of Tasmania—stunning scenery, empty beaches, weird wildlife—still applies. But now there’s even more to lure you way down under.
Hobart Wine Regions

60 Rowbottoms Rd, Granton TAS 7030, Australia
Two of Tasmania’s most abundant wine regions ripen within a 20-minute drive from Hobart. With a similar latitude to the famous wine regions of France and Germany, the Derwent and Cole valleys produce wines more like those of Europe than mainland ...
Salamanca Place

Salamanca Pl, Hobart TAS 7001, Australia
Hobart’s most famous cobblestoned square was once known for whalers and sailors. Today, it’s inhabited by artists and food purveyors, who mix and mingle every Saturday at the Salamanca Market—the largest outdoor market in Australia, which boasts...
Museum of Old and New Art (MONA)

655 Main Rd, Berriedale TAS 7011, Australia

This unusual contemporary art museum is located in a series of dimly lit caverns and tunnels built into the side of a cliff in Berriedale, a Hobart suburb. Inside,mind-bending installations includea stinky model of the human digestive system that...

Huon Valley

Huon Valley, TAS, Australia
The Huon Valley, southwest of Hobart, has long been known for apple farming. More recently, cider has revived the industry, helping Tasmania live up to its moniker "the Apple Isle" once again. Four cideries—Willie...
Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park

Tasmania, Australia

Saddle-shaped Cradle Mountain is the state’s most popular peak and the starting point for the 64-kilometer (40-mile), six-day Overland Track. For day-trippers, there are quicker walks, including the Dove Lake Loop, which traverses temperate...

Freycinet Peninsula

Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215, Australia
One of the most stunning natural sites in Tasmania, the Freycinet Peninsula is most famous for a short but steep hike to the perfect white-and-turquoise horseshoe beach known as Wineglass Bay. It’s hard to believe the name comes from a gruesome...
Southwest National Park

Tasmania 7001, Australia
The 53-mile South Coast Track is the most epic odyssey in Tasmania’s most epic national park. It’s challenging and requires camping, not to mention advanced mountaineering skills, but it’s worth the effort for the primordial...
Tasman Peninsula

Tasmania, Australia
This J-shaped peninsula southeast of Hobart is home to natural, historic, and man-made surprises. The Three Capes Track is an awe-inspiring way to take in the landscape, home to Australia’s tallest sea cliffs; Shipstern Bluff...
Marakoopa Cave and Honeycomb Cave

330 Mayberry Rd, Mayberry TAS 7304, Australia

Mole Creek Karst National Park, along with the surrounding Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, offers subterranean streams and pools, plus at least 300 caves. At Marakoopa Cave, you’ll feel as though you’re in mother...

Tarkine Wilderness

Corinna TAS 7321, Australia
Home to one of the largest remaining swaths of temperate rain forest in the world, dating to the supercontinent Gondwana, the Tarkine Wilderness is a stronghold for rare species including black cockatoos, wedge-tailed eagles, and spotted-tailed...
Tamar Valley

7 Waldhorn Dr, Grindelwald TAS 7277, Australia
The drive from Launceston through the Tamar River Valley meanders for 37 miles past orchards, lavender farms, and more than 30 vineyards. For good vibes alongside your cool-climate wines, head to Goaty Hill, which occupies a beautiful perch in...
Mount Field National Park

66 Lake Dobson Rd, National Park TAS 7140, Australia
Located along the eastern border of the four-million-acre Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, the island’s first national park mixes swamp gums, stringybarks, and massive tree ferns with snow gums and deciduous beech trees at higher...
Little Penguin Observation Centre

Parsonage Point, Parklands TAS 7320, Australia
From September to March, every evening around dusk, little (fairy) penguins noisily waddle around Parsonage Point on the western end of West Beach in Burnie to nest in their igloolike burrows. And each evening during the season, volunteers...
Tasmanian Whisky Tours

257 Richmond Rd, Cambridge TAS 7170, Australia
In 1992, Bill Lark opened the first new Australian distillery in 150 years, pioneering a now thriving Tasmanian industry that boasts more than 10 producers of single-malt whiskey islandwide. Most are concentrated in the south, and Drink Tasmania's...
Franklin-Gordon Wild Rivers National Park

Lyell Hwy, Franklin- Gordon TAS 7001, Australia
A region of dramatic mountain peaks, ancient rain forest, deep river valleys, and spectacular gorges, this park is most famous for the pristine rivers that twist their way through the wilderness. The Franklin River itself has become synonymous...
Port Arthur Historic Site

Arthur Hwy, Port Arthur TAS 7182, Australia

One of Tasmania's top tourist attractions is the crumbling ruins of a penal colony, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visit the penitentiary, where 60 stone buildings remain, for a sobering glimpse into the brutal lives of the 12,500...

Tasmanian Museum & Art Gallery

Hobart TAS 7000, Australia

The second-oldest museum in Australia, this is where you’ll learn about Tasmania’s Aboriginal heritage, its history since settlement and the island’s wildlife. There’s also a collection of Tasmanian colonial art. A spectacular redevelopment in...

Tahune Airwalk

Tasmania, Australia

An 80-minute drive from Hobart, this spine-tingling walk above the pristine forest canopy of the Tahune Forest is like chicken soup for the soul. Immerse yourself in nature, look down onto the magnificent treetops and enjoy the stunning panorama...

