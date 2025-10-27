Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  October 27, 2025

A New U.S. Airline Will Offer Private Jet–Style Flights without the Premium Price Tag

Magnifica Air is a Florida-based startup that aims to connect major U.S. cities like New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, and Houston—on Airbus planes tricked out with leather lie-flat seats.

A rendering of the interior of a forthcoming Magnifica Air airplane with two-by-two rows of lie-flat seats

The forthcoming Magnifica Air will feature Airbus planes with between 45 and 54 life-flat seats.

Rendering courtesy of Magnifica Air

A new airline player is about to taxi onto the runway: Magnifica Air, a Florida-based startup offering private jet–style travel for a fraction of the cost, is gearing for takeoff in 2027.

The airline hopes to carve out a new niche in the increasingly crowded premium air-travel space—somewhere between a private jet and a commercial first-class cabin. The company says it will operate as a fully scheduled carrier rather than a charter service, but with the space, service, and privacy typically associated with private jets and semi-private air travel.

At its launch, Magnifica plans to have a fleet of six Airbus aircraft, including four A220-300s and two A321neos. However, the planes will have far fewer seats than standard versions—roughly 45 to 54 instead of more than 120. The leather lie-flat seats will be arranged in two-by-two rows, and planes will have two to four enclosed “private suites,” complete with banquette seating and sliding doors, as well as a bar area at the tail end of the plane. The planes will have a sleek, minimalist look; the whole design concept evokes the aesthetic of luxury around-the-world charters, like those operated by Four Seasons and Aman.

Rendering of the bar area inside a forthcoming private jet–style Magnficia Air plane with a bar and two rose-colored stools and a long couch with cushions along the windows

Magnficia Air plans to outfit its aircraft with a bar at the back—recalling a more glamorous era of airplane travel.

Courtesy of Magnifica Air

The airline plans to offer a door-to-door experience that begins with chauffeured transfers and private-terminal check-ins and ends with expedited baggage handling upon arrival. Travelers will reportedly be able to check in 30 minutes before departure—an experience designed to seem frictionless compared to commercial air travel and the long security lines and crowded airport boarding gates that come with it. The company has also stated that sustainability is a core part of its brand. Magnifica has pledged to use a 50 percent blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from the start (with 100 percent SAF usage by 2030) and operate newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft to reduce emissions.

A rendering of “private suites” on board the forthcoming Magnifica Air, with banquette seating

In addition to lie-flat seats, Magnifica Air hopes to also offer enclosed “private suites” on board, with banquette seating and sliding doors.

Courtesy of Magnifica Air

Initial routes are expected to link major U.S. business and leisure markets, including New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, and Houston, along with seasonal flights to Napa and the Caribbean. The company says it will operate as a fully scheduled airline rather than a charter service, targeting travelers who want the consistency and reliability of commercial aviation but the intimacy and speed of private flying. “We’re offering a fully private, seamless experience for a fraction of what you’d pay to charter a jet,” Magnifica wrote in a blog post. Ticket pricing, however, has not yet been announced.

In recent years, the market for more premium travel has grown exponentially, as travelers look for greater comfort, more personal space, and less time spent in crowded terminals.

Carriers like Delta, United, and American have all invested heavily in upgraded premium products (both in-flight and within their airport lounges), while private aviation companies have seen record membership numbers. Magnifica is betting that there’s a middle ground—an audience willing to pay more than a business-class fare for a calmer, quicker, more curated experience, without full private-jet pricing.

Magnifica’s model places it among a small but growing group of boutique airlines experimenting with ultra-premium air service. U.S. carriers like JSX and Aero already offer semi-private flights from private terminals using smaller jets (a converted Embraer regional jet seating 30 passenger on JSK flights and 16 passengers on Aero flights) for domestic routes, while France’s La Compagnie and the Maldives-based Beond have introduced all-business-class flights on longer international routes.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, trends, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. She is the author of Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure (Reedy Press, April 2025), the former associate travel news editor at Afar, and has also written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and National Geographic.
