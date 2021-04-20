Huon Valley
The Huon Valley, southwest of Hobart, has long been known for apple farming. More recently, cider has revived the industry, helping Tasmania live up to its moniker "the Apple Isle" once again. Four cideries—Willie Smith’s, Pagan, Frank’s, and Red Sails—are all based around the Huon Valley. Willie Smith's Apple Shed is a tasting room–cum-museum that highlights Tasmania's apple-farming and cider-producing heritage. A distillery specializing in apple brandy was added in 2016. But cider and spirits are not the only reason to take a spin through the valley. It’s also home to the Tahune AirWalk and Franklin's Wooden Boat Centre as well as Cygneture and the Cat’s Tongue chocolatiers; farm-to-table restaurants such as Lotus Eaters Cafe; the Woodbridge Smokehouse; and the Cygnet Market, held on the first and third Sunday.