Go to Sleep in Paris, Wake Up in the Alps—Europe’s Most Exciting New Sleeper Train Routes

While avid rail riders might have been disappointed to learn that the Paris to Berlin/Vienna night train, run in partnership with the national railways of France, Austria, and Germany, will be discontinued on December 14 due to a lack of funding, there are plenty of new, recently launched, and resurrected sleeper train routes across Europe to get excited about. Among them is the night train between Stockholm and Berlin, which would have faced the same fate as the Paris–Berlin/Vienna train in 2026, but the private German group RDC Deutschland stepped in to keep it going.

Running an international night train is not without its difficulties. “Night trains can only be operated with the participation of international partners,” Austria’s ÖBB, the largest provider of night trains in Europe, said in a statement shared with the press. Despite the challenges, some European governments and private companies are still willing to bet on sleeper trains.

From a traveler’s perspective, night trains are both practical and fun: By traveling while sleeping, you save time that might otherwise be spent snaking through airport security. As you bunk down on the train, the scenery rolling by outside your window, you’ll sleep with the knowledge that when you wake up, you’ll be in a new country, with the whole day before you. Plus, trains are the greenest choice; a sustainability study by Eurostar (not a night train but by far the best way to travel between Paris and London) found that carbon emissions for trips between the two capitals were a whopping 97 percent lower by train than by plane.

Whether you’re after a last-minute European getaway by rail or looking ahead, here are a few of the newest overnight train routes, plus new itineraries launching in 2026.

When completed, Finland’s new sleeper trains will feature modern, comfortable sleeping accommodations. Courtesy of VR Group

Helsinki to Finnish Lapland

VR Group, Finland’s state railway, plans to bolster its night train service, which currently includes the Santa Claus Express from Helsinki to Lapland. In 2023, VR ordered nine new double-decker sleeper cars with comfortable, modern interiors meant to feel “like a hotel room.” These are expected to be up and running in 2026.

Baltic Express from Prague to Poland’s Baltic Coast

Last spring and summer saw the introduction of two new night trains from Polish operator PKP Intercity, including the Baltic Express, which ran from April through August between Prague, Czechia, and Gdynia on Poland’s Baltic Coast; it was so popular that service was then extended through September. Several Polish news sites have reported that both the Baltic Express and the Adriatic Express (below) will return in 2026, with one site saying the Baltic Express night train will be permanent starting in December 2025.

Adriatic Express from Warsaw to Croatia’s Adriatic Coast

The other overnight route from Poland’s PKP Intercity is the Adriatic Express, which ran from late June through August 2025 between Warsaw and Rijeka, at the northern end of Croatia’s Adriatic coast.

Take the Espresso Monaco train from Italy’s capital to Munich for holiday festivities such as Oktoberfest and Christmas markets. Courtesy of FS Treni Turistici Italiani

Espresso Monaco from Rome to Munich for Oktoberfest and Christmas Markets

Italy’s FS Treni Turistici Italiani operates limited-run night trains—known as the Espresso routes—such as the Espresso Riviera, which launched in 2024 and runs along the glittering Mediterranean coast between Rome and Marseille throughout July and August. Two new Espresso trains rolled out of Rome this year: Over four weekends in September and early October, the Espresso Monaco brought revelers to Munich for Oktoberfest, and now the same train kicks off the festive season starting December 5, with two weekend trips to Munich for its Christmas markets. The connection between Munich and Rome is likely to become permanent, as Railway Pro reports that Trenitalia, Germany’s national railway Deutsche Bahn, and ÖBB have signed an agreement for a high-speed route to kick off in 2026.

Travel from Brussels to Venice in comfort on the European Sleeper train. Photo by Jeroen Berends/Courtesy of European Sleeper

European Sleeper from Brussels to Venice (and possibly Milan and Barcelona)

Belgian-Dutch cooperative European Sleeper currently operates a Brussels to Prague night train, with stops in popular capitals like Amsterdam and Berlin. “We started European Sleeper because we’re passionate about night trains and the way they connect people, cities, and cultures across Europe,” said cofounder Chris Engelsman. “Our mission is to make sustainable night-train travel a natural and inspiring choice for more travelers across the continent.” The start-up has big expansion plans: Last winter, it ran a seasonal Brussels to Venice route, which it hopes to bring back, and Engelman says “[their] passion continues to drive us as we expand our network, with new possible routes to Milan in 2026, and possibly Barcelona in 2027.”

Travelski Night Express from Paris to the Alps

New this winter is the Travelski Night Express in France, a night train between Paris and Bourg-Saint-Maurice in the Savoie region, known for its ski areas. From December 19, 2025, through March 20, 2026, trains will leave Paris Friday evening, arriving in Bourg-Saint-Maurice Saturday mornings, and then depart for Paris the following Saturday evening, arriving Sunday morning. This night train to the slopes is an all-inclusive package, including transport, transfers, accommodation, and ski pass, with the option to rent gear (starting at 1,256 euros, or approximately $1,461 per person, based on current conversion rates).

A guest suite on the Britannic Explorer Courtesy of Belmond

Britannic Explorer from London to Cornwall and Wales

Belmond has long operated luxury sleeper trains that are not only the journey but also the reason for the entire vacation. In July 2025, the luxury hospitality company launched the Britannic Explorer, the first luxury sleeper train in England and Wales, with three-night itineraries in and out of London.