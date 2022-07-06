Southwest National Park

Haven Lake Track, Tasmania, Australia
b19965d305d784424b5ed0ff9bdace91.jpg

Graham Freeman/Tourism Tasmania

b19965d305d784424b5ed0ff9bdace91.jpg

The 53-mile South Coast Track is the most epic odyssey in Tasmania’s most epic national park. It’s challenging and requires camping, not to mention advanced mountaineering skills, but it’s worth the effort for the primordial scenery, the sheer solitude, and sightings of such rare Tasmania wildlife as the near-extinct orange-bellied parrot. For a water-based expedition, Roaring 40s Kayaking arranges three- and seven-day trips that fly to the gravel airstrip at Melaleuca and paddle through the tannin-stained waters of Bathurst Harbour and Port Davey—maybe to forested islands or through The Narrows; it all depends on the notorious weather. Either way, you’ll stay at the pre-erected Forest Lagoon camp and savor your dinner and drinks like never before.

By AFAR Editors

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

