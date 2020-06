Freycinet Peninsula

Although it is a small island, Tasmania can boast of having 19 national parks. From alpine summits to coastal rainforest, they together represent a stunning array of natural beauty. On the island’s east coast, some 70 miles north of Hobart, Freycinet National Park has been described as the jewel of the Tasmanian coastline. Wandering the wildly rugged Friendly Beaches, you may come across friendly locals like wallabies. Your are less likely to spot the rare New Holland mouse, though the beach is an essential sanctuary for this animal on Australia’s threatened species list. You’ll spend the night at the elegant ecolodge, Freycinet Lodge, located within the park and with views of Great Oyster Bay. For more details of Pamela’s itinerary and other trips to Australia created for AFAR readers, visit AFAR Journeys