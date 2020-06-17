Give Me High Seas

Lady Eugenie, heeling precariously, smashes through gigantic waves at 33-knots. It’s a four-hour sail from Great Oyster Bay to the safety of Triabunna as we out-run a cold front bearing down on Tasmania’s east coast. The full moon illuminates every white cap for miles across the eerie ocean. Jaw-dropping summits of the Freycinet Peninsula, site of today’s hike, have all but vanished in the night. We’re a ghost ship on speed. Bravely sitting on deck, I survey the scene in complete exhilaration (albeit comfortably numb thanks to pain-killers (for my aching blistered feet), Travel Calm (for seasickness) and a couple of local chardonnays (for patriotism)). Later, as I fall into my bunk, the 23-metre ketch hits another massive curl and lurches me back onto the floor. The brochure said “unique walking trip”. Yep. Would I do it again? You bet.