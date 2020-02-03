Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Port Arthur Historic Site

Arthur Hwy, Port Arthur TAS 7182, Australia
+61 3 6251 2310
Port Arthur Historic Site Port Arthur Australia
Port Arthur Historic Site Port Arthur Australia
Port Arthur Historic Site Port Arthur Australia
Port Arthur Historic Site Port Arthur Australia
Port Arthur Historic Site Port Arthur Australia
Port Arthur Historic Site Port Arthur Australia

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Port Arthur Historic Site

One of Tasmania's top tourist attractions is the crumbling ruins of a penal colony, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visit the penitentiary, where 60 stone buildings remain, for a sobering glimpse into the brutal lives of the 12,500 convicts incarcerated here between 1830 and 1877. Visitors can also tour the Dockyard and Port Arthur gardens. There’s so much to see that a guided tour is recommended—especially the one that covers paranormal activity. (There's also a lantern-lit ghost tour, for brave families only.)

By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Travcoa
about 4 years ago

Port Arthur Historic Site

Australia’s history is famously, or infamously, shaped by its past as a penal colony. Starting in 1788, after the United States had won its War of Independence, Britain began to transport convicts to Australia, including Van Diemen’s Land, as Tasmania was known then. Port Arthur bears witness to that past, having been established as a penal colony in 1830. In 1877, the last prisoner was removed and the buildings and land were auctioned off to private investors. As early as the 1920s, curious travelers were arriving to visit this historic site. Today the ruins are atmospheric and haunting. It is one of 11 sites in Australia included on the World Heritage list associated with the transportation of convicts—almost half of them on Tasmania. If you want to walk with the ghosts of Tasmania’s colorful past, visit AFAR Journeys for details of Pamela’s seven-day itinerary, as well as other trips to Australia created for AFAR.
Ellie Cobb
AFAR Contributor
almost 4 years ago

Port Arthur

Established in the 1830s, this UNESCO World Heritage-listed penal colony on the Tasman Peninsula is one of Australia's most evocative convict sites. Extremely isolated due to the formidable geography, this was a fearsome place where re-offending convicts from England were sent to do time. An easy day trip from Hobart, start at the excellent visitor’s center and then take a somber walk through history, exploring the ruined and restored buildings set in 40 hectares of landscaped grounds.
Ellie Cobb
AFAR Contributor
almost 4 years ago

Port Arthur Historic Site

Established in the 1830s, this UNESCO World Heritage–listed penal colony on the Tasman Peninsula is one of Australia's most evocative convict sites. Extremely isolated due to the formidable geography, this was a fearsome place where re-offending convicts from England were sent to do time. It's an easy day trip from Hobart; start at the excellent visitor center and then take a somber walk through history, exploring the ruined and restored buildings set in 40 hectares (100 acres) of landscaped grounds.

More From AFAR

Experience the World’s Most Legendary Civilizations
Experience the World’s Most Legendary Civilizations
Discover All Corners of South America on an Epic Private Jet Journey
Discover All Corners of South America on an Epic Private Jet Journey
Is It OK to Ditch Your Travel Partner at TSA PreCheck?
Is It OK to Ditch Your Travel Partner at TSA PreCheck?
How Safe Is Flying in a Helicopter?
How Safe Is Flying in a Helicopter?