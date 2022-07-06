Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mount Field National Park

66 Lake Dobson Rd, National Park TAS 7140, Australia
Website
| +61 3 6288 1149
Mount Field National Park National Park Australia

Mount Field National Park

Located along the eastern border of the four-million-acre Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, the island’s first national park mixes swamp gums, stringybarks, and massive tree ferns with snow gums and deciduous beech trees at higher elevations. Depending on the season, you might walk the suspension bridge to the three-tier stunner Russell Falls or take the Pandani Grove walk around Lake Dobson—keep your eyes peeled for platypus. In winter, skiers, snowboarders, and backcountry trekkers can explore the lakes and glacial terrain of the Tarn Shelf. In autumn, the same area blazes red and orange on hikes to the Twilight Tarn Hut, an unofficial ski museum. Five other huts offer basic accommodation year-round at 3,280 feet.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

Away Now Makes Outdoor Gear Like Duffels and Backpacks
Away Now Makes Outdoor Gear Like Duffels and Backpacks
This Little-Visited Island Nation Is Reopening for the First Time in 2 Years
This Little-Visited Island Nation Is Reopening for the First Time in 2 Years
Delta Is Waiving All July 4th Weekend Flight Changes—Including Fare Differences
Delta Is Waiving All July 4th Weekend Flight Changes—Including Fare Differences
3 Great Countries in Africa for Your First Safari
3 Great Countries in Africa for Your First Safari