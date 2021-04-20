Where are you going?
Marakoopa Cave and Honeycomb Cave

330 Mayberry Rd, Mayberry TAS 7304, Australia
Website
| +61 3 6363 5182
More info

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 4pm

Marakoopa Cave and Honeycomb Cave

Mole Creek Karst National Park, along with the surrounding Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, offers subterranean streams and pools, plus at least 300 caves. At Marakoopa Cave, you’ll feel as though you’re in mother nature’s planetarium—the walls are lit up by Australia’s largest colony of glowworms. Caves like Honeycomb and Westmorland are best explored during a half- or full-day trip with Deb from Wild Cave Tours. Unlike most guides, she holds a PhD in speleology. But if one day is not enough, make it a wild caving weekend to progress from walking and wading to scrambling and squeezing through tight crevices. Local beer and wine await you at Mole Creek Guesthouse.


 

By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

