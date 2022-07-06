Franklin-Gordon Wild Rivers National Park

Lyell Hwy, Franklin- Gordon TAS 7001, Australia
http://www.parks.tas.gov.au/?base=3937
3ac69d74cec4414b16de15d02fed1e1e.jpg

Wolfgang Glowack/Tourism Tasmania

3ac69d74cec4414b16de15d02fed1e1e.jpg

A region of dramatic mountain peaks, ancient rain forest, deep river valleys, and spectacular gorges, this park is most famous for the pristine rivers that twist their way through the wilderness. The Franklin River itself has become synonymous with Australia’s largest conservation battle—a fight that lasted from the 1960s into the ‘80s to save the Franklin from a proposed hydroelectric dam and power plant, which would have flooded several natural features and lakes. The legendary waterway, which Outside named one of the world’s best white-water journeys on earth, was the impetus for the establishment of the Wilderness Society as well as the Green Party (both founded by Tasmanian conservationist Bob Brown) and continues to inspire awe and action among locals and travelers today.

By AFAR Editors

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

