Tamar Valley
The drive from Launceston through the Tamar River Valley meanders for 37 miles past orchards, lavender farms, and more than 30 vineyards. For good vibes alongside your cool-climate wines, head to Goaty Hill, which occupies a beautiful perch in Kayena. The chalet-style Jansz cellar door, or tasting room, pours premium sparkling wines, and Holm Oak Vineyards is loved for its pinot noir, chardonnay, and cider. The mascot there is a well-fed pig named Pinot, and kids are encouraged to toss apples to him over the fence. End the day at Narawntapu National Park for a picnic and bubbles overlooking Badger Head and the Bass Strait.