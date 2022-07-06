Where are you going?
Tamar Valley

7 Waldhorn Dr, Grindelwald TAS 7277, Australia
Website
| +61 3 6330 0400
Tamar Valley Grindelwald Australia

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 8pm

Tamar Valley

The drive from Launceston through the Tamar River Valley meanders for 37 miles past orchards, lavender farms, and more than 30 vineyards. For good vibes alongside your cool-climate wines, head to Goaty Hill, which occupies a beautiful perch in Kayena. The chalet-style Jansz cellar door, or tasting room, pours premium sparkling wines, and Holm Oak Vineyards is loved for its pinot noir, chardonnay, and cider. The mascot there is a well-fed pig named Pinot, and kids are encouraged to toss apples to him over the fence. End the day at Narawntapu National Park for a picnic and bubbles overlooking Badger Head and the Bass Strait.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

