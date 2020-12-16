Adventures in Itasca
Collected by Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert
Itasca is a lovely town located in the suburbs of Chicago. With a quaint historical downtown to explore, and the surrounding areas featuring activities for everyone, it's a great place to come and get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city. Come to Itasca, there are adventures waiting just for you!
500 Park Blvd, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
There's nothing better after a long day than to get outside and take in some fresh air. The walking paths that weave in and around Park Boulevard are perfect for that post-work day stretch. You can enjoy the manicured lawns, the gurgling...
200 E Irving Park Rd, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
The Wesley G. Usher Memorial Park is one of the many parks located in and around historic downtown Itasca. The adorable pavilion pictured above is a great place to take shelter from the sun, and it overlooks a nice reflecting pool situated on the...
500 Park Blvd, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Surrounded by the soothing pools and fountains along Park Boulevard in Itasca, the Golf Learning Center at Hamilton Lakes is your go-to spot for sharpening your game. This practice facility provides all the tools necessary to take it to the next...
500 Park Blvd # 160, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Come to Hot Seats for all your top-notch ticket needs. Specializing in getting you the perfect seats for any event you can think of, this is your spot for snagging seats that'll make you the envy of your friends. From sporting events, to concerts,...
1001 N Prospect Ave, Wood Dale, IL 60191, USA
There's a reason why it's called TopGolf. This enormous facility houses all things fun for golf fans of all ages. Grab some clubs and a bucket of microchipped balls and let the games begin. You and your friends will revel in the competition of who...
850 N Wood Dale Rd, Wood Dale, IL 60191, USA
Located in Wood Dale, Yesterday's Farm Museum is trip to a different era. The barn pictured above is part of the Wood Dale Historical Society, and it was constructed back in the 1850s. This massive structure is referred to as a 'T' barn due to the...
850 N Wood Dale Rd, Wood Dale, IL 60191, USA
Founded in 1971, the Wood Dale Historical Society is dedicated to the preservation of the history of this quaint Illinois town. One such monument to their efforts is the Adolph and Esther Rosenwinkel farm that was donated to the society back in...
971 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
What started as a hobby by Fred Koehler and his wife back in 1975, has turned into something that we all now reap the benefits of. Lynfred Winery was founded in 1979 in Illinois, of all places. Urged by some to take his talents to California, Fred...
270 W Irving Park Rd, Wood Dale, IL 60191, USA
Located in downtown Wood Dale, the Veterans Memorial park area is a place to pay respect to those who have served in the armed forces. Dedicated on November 11th, 2000, this memorial celebrates of all members of the community who made sacrifices...
130 Forest Ave, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
The Springbrook Nature Center is open year round and home to numerous community activities. Their philosophy emphasizes conservation, recreation, and education, and is encapsulated in their mission statement: 'The Village of Itasca's Nature Center...
100 N Catalpa St, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Voted "Best Waterpark in the Area for the Entire Family" by Chicago Parent in 2011, this water wonderland is fun for all ages. Parents can lounge around the pool, catching some rays in the sun, and the kids can romp around the Caribbean-themed...
100 N Catalpa St, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Weaving its way along the river, and among the various parks of downtown Itasca, the Itasca Riverwalk is a great way to do some small town exploring. The paths link the Springbrook Nature Center, to the Caribbean Waterpark, to the Fitness Center...
101 Catalpa Ave, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Originally built in 1873 for the whopping cost of $400, the Itasca Depot served this small town for 103 years. When the new station was completed in 1976, the Historical Society stepped in and saved the mighty 103 year-old depot from being...
129 E Irving Park Rd, Wood Dale, IL 60191, USA
Tucked away right on the corner of West Irving Park Road and North Wood Dale Road is Frederick Lester's little park. Carved out of a small plot of triangular land, and complemented by charming wind catchers, this is a great place to sit and watch...
2001 N Roselle Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195, USA
Harkening back to an era filled with grand castles, brave knights, epic royalty, and of course, illustrious battles, Medieval Times is guaranteed to entertain all those who cross its gated threshold—whether you take it seriously, or not. Featuring...
500 Park Blvd, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Featuring a wide selection of choice sushi, sashimi, tempura delights and even huge combo platters, the Hirano Japanese Restaurant will fulfill your every sushi desire. Their menu also boasts a nice selection of craft salads, udon (noodles) and...
400 Park Boulevard, Westin Chicago Northwest, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Steeped in epic football history, Shula's Steak House is a legendary experience unto itself. Pop into the lounge for craft cocktails, and some smalls bites, or visit the dining room for a full-blown gastronomical experience, the choice is yours....
If you're on the run and need a quick, yet healthy food fix, Deli Time has you covered. The morning menu will take care of you with their selection of Euro Coffee and breakfast sandwiches (complete with meatless options and other ways to...
123 E Irving Park Rd, Wood Dale, IL 60191, USA
Shorty's is a throwback to an era where you hopped in your '57 Chevy, put the kids in the back, and rolled to the drive-in for a bite to eat on a summer night. Featuring the usual selection of American hotdog and hamburger fare, Shorty's also has...
249 E Irving Park Rd, Wood Dale, IL 60191, USA
You've probably had the sauce, but did you know that there are three different places in Illinois where you can actually go and eat at a Sweet Baby Ray's restaurant? With locations in Wood Dale, Elk Grove Village and Chicago, there's no excuse....
217 N Walnut St, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
If you happen to be in the historic downtown area of Itasca, make it a point to stop by Kean's Bakery for a quick bite. Grab a donut, a custard-filled creation, or maybe coffee, and then stroll through the quaint downtown area. If you need a...
219 N Walnut St, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Daddy O's is a cute little retro '50s-style diner that is still family owned and operated. From the throwback light fixtures to the all red-and-white decor, this place is the real deal. There's even a little chalkboard at the entrance for local...
933 W Irving Park Rd, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
With over 40 years of experience in the business, the philosophy at Bread and Butter is very simple: take staple foods that everyone loves and infuse them with freshness and healthy upgrades. And simplicity is key at this lovely local eatery,...
5N105 IL-53, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Receiving rave reviews over the years from the Chicago Tribune, Zagat, the Chicago Sun Times and Fra Noi (Chicagoland's Italian American Voice), DeMarco's is a well-known authentic Italian eatery in the truest sense of the word. The team at...
101 E Irving Park Rd, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Tree-Guys Pizza Pub is a great place to stop in for a pie and a beer. With the usual array of pizza choices, there's no shortage of great eats right at your fingertips. Connected to the pizzeria is Hi-Fi Lounge (the pub) where you can belly up to...
111 Gigi Gruber Ln(formally, Line St, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Stocking over 600 bottles of wine from all over the globe, Wine With Me is one of the cooler hybrid drinking/shopping places I have come across. Upon entering, it looks like an enormous wine shop, complete with corkscrews, tasting kits and an...
5N105 IL-53, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
This place may be small, but its food and drink selection is mighty. Family owned and operated, this cozy local spot is a true gem for authentic Colombian food and drinks in the suburbs of Illinois. The shop and owners are absolutely delightful,...
865 Maplewood Dr, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
This place truly lives up to its name. There isn't one single model train-related item that this place won't have. They feature a staggering amount of model choices, and in back there are entire walls of locomotives, cars and cabooses to choose...
If you are in the area and are looking for a wide range of options in one place, the Woodfield Mall is your answer. With stores catering to your every whim, there's really nothing you can't find within these walls. If you get tired and need to...
5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
Used to be that doing serious outlet shopping required driving to Gurnee, Aurora, or Huntley. As of August 2013, Rosemont has its own outlet mall, and a classy one at that, with hundreds of high-end retailers from Aéropostale to Van Heusen. There’...
100 N Catalpa St, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Located in the parking lot of a water park, the Itasca Ice Rink is the place to be in the winter. When the green flags fly, that means the rink is open: Bundle up and lace up your skates for an afternoon of outdoor fun. Because it's a seasonal...
190 S Roselle Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60193, USA
The Trickster Art Gallery, located in Schaumburg, is the only Native American owned and operated arts center in the state of Illinois. The array of art is vast, ranging from handmade crafts to paintings, poetry readings, some book signings—even an...
523 S Webster St, Naperville, IL 60540, USA
If you fancy a trip back in time to catch a glimpse of how life changed throughout the 19th century, Naper Settlement is the time machine you seek. There is a dizzying array of educational and cultural learning to be done on these hallowed...
1731, 216 N Walnut St, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Cucina Casale is a cozy Italian spot located in downtown Itasca. It's a bit of a smaller establishment, but what it lacks in square footage it more than makes up for in taste. This independently owned and operated eatery has all the Italian...
1480 Industrial Dr C, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
The original location of this family-run brewery was supposed to be on Church Street, which is how the name evolved. However, as fate would have it, their address turned out to be on Industrial Drive, so they stuck with the first choice anyway....
2 Pierce Rd, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Elliotts' is the spot for all your delectable deli needs. And the best part is that it's open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so you can have your favorite eats any time of day. Pop in on your way to work for some freshly baked muffins or an egg...
1051 N Prospect Ave, Wood Dale, IL 60191, USA
If you happen to be in Wood Dale and having a hankering for a quick round of golf, Salt Creek Golf Club has what you are looking for. Their 3,985 yard, par 63 course is the perfect spot to unwind for a few hours on a sunny afternoon. Stop in to...
