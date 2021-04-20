Yesterday's Farm Museum
850 North Wood Dale Road
| +1 630-595-8777
Sun 1pm - 4pm
Wed 1pm - 3pm
Historical Barn StormingLocated in Wood Dale, Yesterday's Farm Museum is trip to a different era. The barn pictured above is part of the Wood Dale Historical Society, and it was constructed back in the 1850s. This massive structure is referred to as a 'T' barn due to the unique design for its time period. It features a hayloft, a feeding area for the horses, and a place for the cows to get their grub on as well (pictured above). But the coolest part is that during October, as Halloween approaches, the folks here provide hayrides for family and friends, and also feature spooky ghost stories at night in the barn.
They don't currently have a website, so please call 630-595-8777 for information and upcoming events.