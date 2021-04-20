Where are you going?
850 North Wood Dale Road
| +1 630-595-8777
Sun 1pm - 4pm
Wed 1pm - 3pm

Historical Barn Storming

Located in Wood Dale, Yesterday's Farm Museum is trip to a different era. The barn pictured above is part of the Wood Dale Historical Society, and it was constructed back in the 1850s. This massive structure is referred to as a 'T' barn due to the unique design for its time period. It features a hayloft, a feeding area for the horses, and a place for the cows to get their grub on as well (pictured above). But the coolest part is that during October, as Halloween approaches, the folks here provide hayrides for family and friends, and also feature spooky ghost stories at night in the barn.

They don't currently have a website, so please call 630-595-8777 for information and upcoming events.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah's Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
