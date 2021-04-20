Wood Dale Historical Society 850 N Wood Dale Rd, Wood Dale, IL 60191, USA

A House of History Founded in 1971, the Wood Dale Historical Society is dedicated to the preservation of the history of this quaint Illinois town. One such monument to their efforts is the Adolph and Esther Rosenwinkel farm that was donated to the society back in 1982. The farmhouse itself was built in 1840, and the room pictured above is located in a second house on the property built by the same family in 1922. This structure features 10 rooms, and a full basement, which you can wander through during your free self-guided tour of the grounds.



Start in the kitchen and work your way through the various rooms and nooks in this enchanting historical wonderland. All the rooms have themes ranging from the 1920s through the 1940s, complete with displays of fashion and interesting accessories of the times.



The proprietors that I met were lovely, and took the time to show me around the entire place. So if you're in the area, stop on in and meet Judi and Dennis, as they'd love to show you around the place.



The Society doesn't currently have a website, but please call 630-595-8777 for information, donations, and upcoming events.