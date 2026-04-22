Style + Design

Get inspired with design-forward hotels, restaurants, and spaces—along with stories about interior design, fashion, and style around the world.

Rajasthan-based textile collective Saheli Women recently planted a cotton farm in the village of Kali Beri—part of a broader commitment to circularity and local sourcing.
Spring 2026
Rajasthan’s Famous Textile Traditions Were Disappearing. Visit the Women Helping to Revive Them
April 22, 2026 12:06 PM
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Leslie Pariseau
Lands End offers a patch of rugged wilderness on the edge of San Francisco.
Style + Design
Where to Find California’s Most Inspiring Landscapes
Sponsored by
Maker Exchange is a one-stop shop for shopping, gallery-hopping, dining, caffeine, and community events.
Style + Design
Shop Local in Knoxville, America’s First Maker City
Sponsored by
a woman in braids holds a small glass piece at the Corning Museum's glass shop. she is surrounded by other glass pieces.
Museums + Galleries
What to Buy at the World’s Coolest Museum Gift Shops. Because We All Know the Shops Are Why We Go to Museums.
November 24, 2025 07:58 AM
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Ashlea Halpern
a white curved modern building beneath a blue sky
Style + Design
Zaha Hadid Was an Architectural Visionary. Here’s Where to Find Her Most Iconic Buildings.
September 9, 2025 04:07 AM
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Sarah Buder
Milan-based architect and designer Patricia Urquiola (right); Milan's Duomo facade (left)
Style + Design
A Guide to Milan’s Creative Side From the Designer of the City’s Most Exciting New Hotel
September 5, 2025 11:16 AM
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Kathryn Romeyn
Shoppers stroll along Nanjing Road flanked with neon signs in Shanghai, China
Style + Design
3 Great Travel Destinations for Shopping
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Fanny Pack
Packing Tips + Gear
10 Travel-Ready Fanny Packs That Are Actually Stylish
September 5, 2024 11:11 AM
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Courtney Holden
The lobby of JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District
Art + Architecture
Engage with Compelling Art at These Top Southern Hotels
Sponsored by
A birds-eye view of cars driving along the roads at night in Lübeck, Germany
Art + Architecture
An Architecture Lover’s Dream Tour Through Germany’s UNESCO Sites and Beyond
Sponsored by
Three Rimowa Original Collection suitcases in black, titanium, and silver colors on a white background with AFAR Approved logo in pink
AFAR Approved
Is Rimowa’s Aluminum Luggage Actually Worth the Price?
December 8, 2023 02:08 PM
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Paul Rubio
nordstrom anniversary sale 2023.png
Packing Tips + Gear
The Best Deals for Travelers in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023
July 17, 2023 01:17 PM
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Lyndsey Matthews
Queen Street West is a trendy area that preserves a long stretch of ornate 19th century buildings with interesting shops.
Style + Design
The Best Boutiques in Toronto for All Your Shopping Needs
May 31, 2023 03:41 PM
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Michael Kaminer
Airplane Outfit Collage
Style + Design
Lydia Tár Is Problematic—but She’s My Travel Style Icon Anyway
March 10, 2023 02:01 PM
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Katherine LaGrave
Amanda Wachob x Roam Limited Edition luggage
Packing Tips + Gear
What a Suitcase Painted by a Tattoo Artist Looks Like
March 7, 2023 11:56 AM
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Lyndsey Matthews
Panoramic view of Stroget street in Copenhagen, Denmark
Style + Design
Love Danish Design? Bring These Souvenirs Home From Copenhagen
February 10, 2023 03:28 PM
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Lyndsey Matthews
Charleston’s Best Local Gifts to Shop Right Now
Style + Design
Charleston’s Best Local Gifts to Shop Right Now
November 7, 2022 12:52 PM
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Arabella Bowen
Jungmaven Lorel tee
Style + Design
The Case for the $88 Travel T-Shirt
August 22, 2022 09:30 AM
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Katherine LaGrave
Summersalt-Swim-Sidestroke-Courtesy.jpg
Packing Tips + Gear
These Editor-Approved Summersalt Swimsuits Are up to 60 Percent off Right Now
August 16, 2022 02:33 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
The Best Shopping in Aruba
Style + Design
The Best Shopping in Aruba
April 22, 2022 11:10 AM
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Staff
My New Favorite Travel Pants Are Made From Plants
Style + Design
My New Favorite Travel Pants Are Made From Plants
April 6, 2022 12:23 PM
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Katherine LaGrave
How to Bring Home a Piece of Cape Town
Style + Design
Where to Shop in Cape Town: 8 Great Boutiques
March 21, 2022 04:17 PM
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Kathryn Romeyn
The Best Travel Boots Now Come in . . . Vegan?
Packing Tips + Gear
The Best Travel Boots Now Come in . . . Vegan?
January 21, 2022 06:22 PM
 · 
Billie Cohen
Where to Shop Local in Singapore
Style + Design
Where to Shop Local in Singapore
January 6, 2022 09:15 AM
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Charlene Fang
Away Taps Emerging Fashion Designers for Limited-Edition Luggage Collections
Style + Design
Away Taps Emerging Fashion Designers for Limited-Edition Luggage Collections
October 14, 2021 04:31 PM
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Lyndsey Matthews
Everlane’s Sustainable Swimwear Is on Sale for as Low as $15 Right Now
Style + Design
Everlane’s Sustainable Swimwear Is on Sale for as Low as $15 Right Now
July 19, 2021 05:57 PM
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Lyndsey Matthews
An Iconic Art Deco Department Store in Paris Has Finally Reopened
Style + Design
An Iconic Art Deco Department Store in Paris Has Finally Reopened
June 23, 2021 07:30 PM
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Sara Lieberman
Ask a Local: Where Should I Shop in Santa Monica?
Style + Design
Ask a Local: Where Should I Shop in Santa Monica?
May 19, 2021 01:24 PM
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Jane Sung
Rothy’s New Summer Totes Come With a Clever Detail for Travelers
Style + Design
Rothy’s New Summer Totes Come With a Clever Detail for Travelers
April 14, 2021 02:08 PM
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Lyndsey Matthews
These Editor-Approved Everlane Cashmere Sweaters Are as Low as $45 Right Now
Style + Design
These Editor-Approved Everlane Cashmere Sweaters Are as Low as $45 Right Now
March 31, 2021 01:12 PM
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Lyndsey Matthews
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