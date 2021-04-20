Itasca Caribbean Water Park

Waterpark Wonderland
Voted "Best Waterpark in the Area for the Entire Family" by Chicago
Parent in 2011, this water wonderland is fun for all ages. Parents can lounge around the pool, catching some rays in the sun, and the kids can romp around the Caribbean-themed park as they wish. The waterpark also offers swim lessons, birthday party packages, or the ability to rent the entire place for your own private event. And lest you or the little ones need a snack, the onsite concession stand will be more then happy to get you a little something to nibble on as you while away the hours of a summer afternoon.