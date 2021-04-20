Where are you going?
Itasca Caribbean Water Park

100 N Catalpa St, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Website
| +1 630-773-1213
Waterpark Wonderland Itasca Illinois United States

More info

Sat, Sun 11:30am - 6:30pm
Mon - Fri 4pm - 7pm

Waterpark Wonderland

Voted "Best Waterpark in the Area for the Entire Family" by Chicago Parent in 2011, this water wonderland is fun for all ages. Parents can lounge around the pool, catching some rays in the sun, and the kids can romp around the Caribbean-themed park as they wish. The waterpark also offers swim lessons, birthday party packages, or the ability to rent the entire place for your own private event. And lest you or the little ones need a snack, the onsite concession stand will be more then happy to get you a little something to nibble on as you while away the hours of a summer afternoon.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

