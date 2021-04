Wesley G. Usher Memorial Park 200 E Irving Park Rd, Itasca, IL 60143, USA

Itasca Park District The Wesley G. Usher Memorial Park is one of the many parks located in and around historic downtown Itasca. The adorable pavilion pictured above is a great place to take shelter from the sun, and it overlooks a nice reflecting pool situated on the edge of the property. Take a book, a picnic basket, or just some friends; Usher Memorial Park is great place to spend a relaxing afternoon in Itasca.