Colombian Craft Cuisine
This place may be small, but its food and drink selection is mighty. Family owned and operated, this cozy local spot is a true gem for authentic Colombian food and drinks in the suburbs of Illinois. The shop and owners are absolutely delightful, and they go out of their way to ensure a wonderful dining experience. You can have breakfast, lunch or dinner, but I'd recommend if you are short on time to at least stop in for a healthy drink. The folks at Colombian's Taste make wonderful fruit drinks using guanabana, maracuya, lolu and mora. I tried the Colombian lemonade and now am hooked. This place is a true find!