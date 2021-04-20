Where are you going?
Colombian's Taste

5N105 IL-53, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Website
| +1 630-285-9200
Colombian Craft Cuisine Itasca Illinois United States

More info

Mon - Thur 11am - 9pm
Fri 11am - 10pm
Sat 4pm - 10pm

Colombian Craft Cuisine

This place may be small, but its food and drink selection is mighty. Family owned and operated, this cozy local spot is a true gem for authentic Colombian food and drinks in the suburbs of Illinois. The shop and owners are absolutely delightful, and they go out of their way to ensure a wonderful dining experience. You can have breakfast, lunch or dinner, but I'd recommend if you are short on time to at least stop in for a healthy drink. The folks at Colombian's Taste make wonderful fruit drinks using guanabana, maracuya, lolu and mora. I tried the Colombian lemonade and now am hooked. This place is a true find!
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

