Airlines Will No Longer Be Required to Compensate Passengers for Flight Delays Under New Administration Plan

For a brief moment, U.S. fliers were on track to join travelers in places like Europe and Canada, where cash payouts and covered expenses are standard when airlines cancel or delay flights for reasons deemed within their control: for example, mechanical issues, staffing shortages, or system outages. A rule finalized in the last months of then President Joe Biden’s administration would have required airlines to pay cash—$200 to $775, depending on whether the delay was three hours or longer—plus cover meals and hotel rooms when delays or cancellations were the carrier’s fault. It was a sweeping protection modeled after Europe’s compensation system, long considered the gold standard for passenger rights.

Now that safeguard is on track to be dismantled. The Trump administration has stated that it plans to roll back the rule entirely, citing regulatory overreach and the need to stick only to requirements mandated by Congress. The move will put the United States back where it started: with airlines largely deciding for themselves what, if anything, to offer travelers when disruptions strike.

How we got here

The Biden-era regulation followed a string of chaotic travel seasons that saw widespread cancellations due to factors such as post-pandemic staffing shortages and technology-related issues. The cancellations left travelers stranded, most notably during the summer of 2022 and the holiday meltdown that same year. The Department of Transportation (DOT) at the time argued that stronger protections were needed to hold airlines accountable and restore consumer confidence.

Under the rules established by the DOT, compensation was intended to be automatic; passengers wouldn’t need to fill out lengthy claim forms or negotiate with customer service. Instead, payments and rebookings would be triggered whenever the disruption was the airline’s fault.

Airlines countered the measure from the start, warning that mandated payouts would drive up costs and ultimately push fares higher. And they have been quick to applaud the rollback decision. The trade group Airlines for America, which represents all of the major U.S. carriers—including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines, among others—argued the Biden-era requirements would raise ticket prices and add red tape.

“We are encouraged by this Department of Transportation reviewing unnecessary and burdensome regulations that exceed its authority and don’t solve issues important to our customers,” the group said in a statement on September 4.

For consumer advocates, the rollback is a gut punch. The protections had been billed as the most significant win for U.S. fliers in decades, creating automatic compensation instead of forcing travelers to fight for refunds after the fact. Without them, passengers left stranded by flight delays and cancellations will once again have to negotiate with customer service agents—or pull out their credit cards.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who championed the original rule, responded to the reversal on social media. He pointed to the Trump administration’s DOT leadership—headed by former airline lobbyist Sean Duffy—as evidence of industry sway. President Trump “put an airline lobbyist in charge of the Department of Transportation. So no, this is not a surprise,” Buttigieg stated on X.

What the rollback means for travelers

For now, U.S. passengers are left with:



Refunds for canceled flights: This requirement still stands, though travelers may need to contact the airlines to ensure that the reimbursement is processed.

Credit card travel protections or third-party travel insurance: When the airlines won’t cover costs incurred from flight delays or cancellations, travelers should investigate the options they have through their credit card or through the travel insurance they purchased.

Without the Biden-era rule codified, airlines are left to implement their own policies regarding delayed flights, which can vary widely and are not legally enforceable. That means fliers could still find themselves stranded without compensation, even when a delay was clearly the airline’s fault, like in the case of tech issues and outages. The most reliable way to mitigate those risks is to book with a credit card that includes travel insurance or to purchase separate travel insurance coverage.

For the airlines, the rollback removes a looming financial and logistical burden. For travelers, it’s a reminder that in the U.S., air-passenger rights remain limited and inconsistent. Unless Congress acts, American fliers are once again left to fend for themselves—refreshing apps, queuing at customer-service desks, and hoping their next flight takes off on time.