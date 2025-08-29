This Beach Town Is an Underrated Food Destination

The 60-mile stretch of beaches along the South Carolina coast, affectionately known as the Grand Strand, is a destination that rewards exploration. Whether you’re paddling along the peaceful tidal creeks in Murrells Inlet (more info) or strolling on the pristine trails at Myrtle Beach State Park (more info), the journey will always lead to a memorable adventure. You’ll find the same potential in the Myrtle Beach culinary scene.
This coastal city is home to an impressive assortment of laid-back seafood restaurants, waterfront bars, and under-the-radar places to eat, ranging from classic spots along the bustling boardwalk to locally loved gems that are a bit off the well-trodden tourist path. Over the years, these gastronomic offerings have also evolved and expanded.
While you’ll still find all of the Southern favorites—shrimp in its many forms, she-crab soup, and a variety of fried dishes—Myrtle Beach continues to add to its portfolio of food, touting new breweries; cafés focused on fresh, healthy ingredients; and a range of different cuisines. To ensure you hit all the highlights, including the most talked-about brunches, local breweries, and over-the-top dessert spots, use the four-day itinerary below to plan a food-filled long weekend in Myrtle Beach.
Itinerary
Day 1Check in and Eat Local Seafood
After lunch, grab some sunscreen and settle into your beach chairs for some quality oceanfront time. Take a relaxing dip in the Atlantic or enjoy a thrilling afternoon of sailing or parasailing at Downwind Sails Watersports (more info) .
Dinnertime is the perfect chance to explore the newly revitalized Arts + Innovation District of downtown Myrtle Beach. Choose among a selection of restaurants like Winna’s Kitchen (more info) for chef-driven eclectic cuisine, Boteco VIP (more info) for Brazilian comfort food, and the Tasting Room on 9th (more info) for a curated wine program and small plates. For dessert, try bubble waffle cones filled with distinctive flavors of ice cream at the Dolly Llama (more info).
Finish your evening with a few rotations on the SkyWheel (more info), the 200-foot observation wheel that anchors the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and offers especially delightful views when illuminated at night.
Day 2Bird-Watching and Microbrews in Murrells Inlet
The Inlet Bird Watching Tour is one of the best ways to see the local natural beauty and learn more about the area’s wildlife. Guided by a marine biologist, the boating experience takes passengers through the saltwater marsh estuary, familiarizing them with the various marsh birds, migration patterns, and roles the animals play in the delicate ecosystem.
After disembarking, it’ll be time for happy hour, which runs from Monday through Friday from 4–7 p.m., at Southern Hops Brewing Company (more info). Sip on the Inlet Haze if you prefer an IPA, or opt for the Non-Alcoholic Mango Dragonfruit Fruited Sour for a tangier alternative.
For dinner, it’s hard to pass up the lobster fries, raw bar sampler, and a hefty serving of peel-and-eat shrimp from The Claw House (more info). Take an after-dinner stroll along the MarshWalk (more info), a half-mile wooden boardwalk that’s the heart of Murrells Inlet. Delicious restaurants like Drunken Jack’s (more info) and hangouts featuring some of the Grand Strand’s best live music line the boardwalk.
Day 3Lunch at Thorny’s and a Walk on the Boardwalk
Next, squeeze in a couple of hours on the beach or by the resort pool. Or, if you’re feeling like a little fun, try a round at one of the more than 30 mini golf courses in the area. Known as the “Mini Golf Capital of the World,” Myrtle Beach leans into this classic, family fun activity with fantastic options like Jurassic Golf, the high-tech Popstroke—designed by Tiger Woods—and the over-the-top, mountainous Mt. Atlanticus Minotaur Golf.
For lunch, head to Thorny’s (more info), a locally owned and operated restaurant that dates to 1994. Here, it’s all about the delicious starters. Think fried pickle spears, potato skins, and buffalo shrimp.
The rest of your afternoon and night will be in the liveliest part of Myrtle Beach. Grand Strand Brewing Company (more info), where you’ll go for pre-dinner drinks, is within walking distance of the 1.2-mile-long Oceanfront Boardwalk and Promenade (more info).
Seafood World (more info) is also nearby, and there’s perhaps no better way to spend your last night in Myrtle Beach than tucking into the seafood and steak buffet, taking in the sights and sounds of the Boardwalk, and having a final hoorah at The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar (more info). As the name suggests, the dessert haven is renowned for its maximalist milkshakes topped with cookies, candies, and other sweets, such as donuts, waffles, slices of cheesecake, and cupcakes. There are even a couple of gluten-free and non-dairy options, too.
Day 4Beach Day at Cherry Grove
Head north to laid-back Cherry Grove Beach, which centers around its Cherry Grove Fishing Pier (more info). Quieter shores make it an ideal spot for a final beach day filled with ocean breezes and good vibes.
For a quick lunch, check out the old-school deli counter at Boulineau’s IGA, which serves up hearty portions of southern favorites like chicken bog, fried fish, and collard greens. Or, if you still have time, shoot back down to Barefoot Landing (more info) and explore a bit more before a final meal at Crooked Hammock Brewery (more info), Greg Norman’s Australian Grille (more info), or the Big Chill Island House (more info).