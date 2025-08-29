This Beach Town Is an Underrated Food Destination

The 60-mile stretch of beaches along the South Carolina coast, affectionately known as the Grand Strand, is a destination that rewards exploration. Whether you’re paddling along the peaceful tidal creeks in Murrells Inlet (more info) or strolling on the pristine trails at Myrtle Beach State Park (more info), the journey will always lead to a memorable adventure. You’ll find the same potential in the Myrtle Beach culinary scene.

This coastal city is home to an impressive assortment of laid-back seafood restaurants, waterfront bars, and under-the-radar places to eat, ranging from classic spots along the bustling boardwalk to locally loved gems that are a bit off the well-trodden tourist path. Over the years, these gastronomic offerings have also evolved and expanded.

While you’ll still find all of the Southern favorites—shrimp in its many forms, she-crab soup, and a variety of fried dishes—Myrtle Beach continues to add to its portfolio of food, touting new breweries; cafés focused on fresh, healthy ingredients; and a range of different cuisines. To ensure you hit all the highlights, including the most talked-about brunches, local breweries, and over-the-top dessert spots, use the four-day itinerary below to plan a food-filled long weekend in Myrtle Beach.