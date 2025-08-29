JOURNEYS

This Beach Town Is an Underrated Food Destination

Myrtle Beach is more than a beach getaway—it’s a rising star for seafood and local brews.

An image of Mrytle Beach

Come for Myrtle Beach’s sun, sand, and surf; stay for the diverse culinary options.

Courtesy of Visit Myrtle Beach.

The 60-mile stretch of beaches along the South Carolina coast, affectionately known as the Grand Strand, is a destination that rewards exploration. Whether you’re paddling along the peaceful tidal creeks in Murrells Inlet (more info) or strolling on the pristine trails at Myrtle Beach State Park (more info), the journey will always lead to a memorable adventure. You’ll find the same potential in the Myrtle Beach culinary scene.

This coastal city is home to an impressive assortment of laid-back seafood restaurants, waterfront bars, and under-the-radar places to eat, ranging from classic spots along the bustling boardwalk to locally loved gems that are a bit off the well-trodden tourist path. Over the years, these gastronomic offerings have also evolved and expanded.

While you’ll still find all of the Southern favorites—shrimp in its many forms, she-crab soup, and a variety of fried dishes—Myrtle Beach continues to add to its portfolio of food, touting new breweries; cafés focused on fresh, healthy ingredients; and a range of different cuisines. To ensure you hit all the highlights, including the most talked-about brunches, local breweries, and over-the-top dessert spots, use the four-day itinerary below to plan a food-filled long weekend in Myrtle Beach.

Itinerary

Grande Shores Ocean Resort features a palm tree and pool.

Alternate between the beach and the pool at Grand Shores Ocean Resort.

Courtesy of Visit Myrtle Beach.

Day 1Check in and Eat Local Seafood

The food may be a priority on this trip to Myrtle Beach, but you’ll want to pair all those flavorful meals with plenty of time on the beach. The best way to balance both is by choosing a well-appointed, centrally located resort, like Grande Shores Ocean Resort (more info) on the northern end of Myrtle Beach or Holiday Pavilion Resort on the Boardwalk, as your base camp. Drop your bags and settle in at the beachfront property before snagging a to-go lunch from Sea Captain’s House (more info). This iconic restaurant has been welcoming Myrtle Beach residents and visitors for more than 60 years, and it’s the perfect intro to the mouthwatering seafood you’ll find in this part of South Carolina. The she-crab soup and crab cake sandwich are particularly noteworthy.

After lunch, grab some sunscreen and settle into your beach chairs for some quality oceanfront time. Take a relaxing dip in the Atlantic or enjoy a thrilling afternoon of sailing or parasailing at Downwind Sails Watersports (more info) .

Dinnertime is the perfect chance to explore the newly revitalized Arts + Innovation District of downtown Myrtle Beach. Choose among a selection of restaurants like Winna’s Kitchen (more info) for chef-driven eclectic cuisine, Boteco VIP (more info) for Brazilian comfort food, and the Tasting Room on 9th (more info) for a curated wine program and small plates. For dessert, try bubble waffle cones filled with distinctive flavors of ice cream at the Dolly Llama (more info).

Finish your evening with a few rotations on the SkyWheel (more info), the 200-foot observation wheel that anchors the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and offers especially delightful views when illuminated at night.
A line-up of beers at Southern Hops Brewing Company.

Sample a selection of beers at Southern Hops Brewing Company.

Courtesy of Visit Myrtle Beach.

Day 2Bird-Watching and Microbrews in Murrells Inlet

Get ready for a full day of adventure and good eats in Murrells Inlet, also known as the “Seafood Capital of South Carolina.” Before heading south to get there, stop into one of Myrtle Beach’s top brunch spots, Drift (more info). The signature omelets, flame-roasted Fuji apple pancakes, or build-your-own breakfast sandwich should keep you satisfied for a while.

The Inlet Bird Watching Tour is one of the best ways to see the local natural beauty and learn more about the area’s wildlife. Guided by a marine biologist, the boating experience takes passengers through the saltwater marsh estuary, familiarizing them with the various marsh birds, migration patterns, and roles the animals play in the delicate ecosystem.

After disembarking, it’ll be time for happy hour, which runs from Monday through Friday from 4–7 p.m., at Southern Hops Brewing Company (more info). Sip on the Inlet Haze if you prefer an IPA, or opt for the Non-Alcoholic Mango Dragonfruit Fruited Sour for a tangier alternative.

For dinner, it’s hard to pass up the lobster fries, raw bar sampler, and a hefty serving of peel-and-eat shrimp from The Claw House (more info). Take an after-dinner stroll along the MarshWalk (more info), a half-mile wooden boardwalk that’s the heart of Murrells Inlet. Delicious restaurants like Drunken Jack’s (more info) and hangouts featuring some of the Grand Strand’s best live music line the boardwalk.
Thorny's restaurant in Myrtle Beach

Thorny’s is a Myrtle Beach icon.

Courtesy of Visit Myrtle Beach.

Day 3Lunch at Thorny’s and a Walk on the Boardwalk

The last full day of your long weekend is busy—so begin your day on the earlier side at the Myrtle Beach Blueberry’s Grill location (more info). Ask for the blueberry hush puppies (an original recipe made with blue cornmeal and served with honey butter and blueberry compote) as your breakfast appetizer, and the Carolinian omelet, a meat-and-veggie-packed option, as your main course.

Next, squeeze in a couple of hours on the beach or by the resort pool. Or, if you’re feeling like a little fun, try a round at one of the more than 30 mini golf courses in the area. Known as the “Mini Golf Capital of the World,” Myrtle Beach leans into this classic, family fun activity with fantastic options like Jurassic Golf, the high-tech Popstroke—designed by Tiger Woods—and the over-the-top, mountainous Mt. Atlanticus Minotaur Golf.

For lunch, head to Thorny’s (more info), a locally owned and operated restaurant that dates to 1994. Here, it’s all about the delicious starters. Think fried pickle spears, potato skins, and buffalo shrimp.

The rest of your afternoon and night will be in the liveliest part of Myrtle Beach. Grand Strand Brewing Company (more info), where you’ll go for pre-dinner drinks, is within walking distance of the 1.2-mile-long Oceanfront Boardwalk and Promenade (more info).

Seafood World (more info) is also nearby, and there’s perhaps no better way to spend your last night in Myrtle Beach than tucking into the seafood and steak buffet, taking in the sights and sounds of the Boardwalk, and having a final hoorah at The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar (more info). As the name suggests, the dessert haven is renowned for its maximalist milkshakes topped with cookies, candies, and other sweets, such as donuts, waffles, slices of cheesecake, and cupcakes. There are even a couple of gluten-free and non-dairy options, too.
Breakfast at Johnny D’s Waffles and Benedicts.

Breakfast at Johnny D’s Waffles and Benedicts.

Courtesy of Visit Myrtle Beach.

Day 4Beach Day at Cherry Grove

After checking out of your resort, venture up to North Myrtle Beach for a final day filled with fun. Johnny D’s Waffles and Benedicts (more info) will be your first stop—and yes, you’re going to want to order one of the creative waffles, such as the red velvet, the “cinnaroll,” or the funfetti. Sufficiently satisfied, get ready for one last trip to the beach.

Head north to laid-back Cherry Grove Beach, which centers around its Cherry Grove Fishing Pier (more info). Quieter shores make it an ideal spot for a final beach day filled with ocean breezes and good vibes.

For a quick lunch, check out the old-school deli counter at Boulineau’s IGA, which serves up hearty portions of southern favorites like chicken bog, fried fish, and collard greens. Or, if you still have time, shoot back down to Barefoot Landing (more info) and explore a bit more before a final meal at Crooked Hammock Brewery (more info), Greg Norman’s Australian Grille (more info), or the Big Chill Island House (more info).