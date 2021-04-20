Itasca Riverwalk Path

Itasca Riverwalk
Weaving its way along the river, and among the various parks of downtown Itasca, the Itasca Riverwalk is a great way to do some small town exploring. The paths link the Springbrook Nature Center, to the Caribbean Waterpark, to the Fitness Center and to many more wonderful park district sights. You can hoof it, bike it, and when it snows, some have even snowshoed it (just rent your kicks from Springbrook and you're all set). Exploring the path with friends or family is a great way to take in the great outdoors, get a little exercise, and get to know Itasca.