Itasca Riverwalk Path

100 N Catalpa St, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
| +1 630-773-1213
Itasca Riverwalk Itasca Illinois United States

Sat, Sun 11:30am - 6:30pm
Mon - Fri 4pm - 7pm

Itasca Riverwalk

Weaving its way along the river, and among the various parks of downtown Itasca, the Itasca Riverwalk is a great way to do some small town exploring. The paths link the Springbrook Nature Center, to the Caribbean Waterpark, to the Fitness Center and to many more wonderful park district sights. You can hoof it, bike it, and when it snows, some have even snowshoed it (just rent your kicks from Springbrook and you're all set). Exploring the path with friends or family is a great way to take in the great outdoors, get a little exercise, and get to know Itasca.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
