Suburban Wine Trail

What started as a hobby by Fred Koehler and his wife in 1975 has turned into something from which we all now benefit. Lynfred Winery was founded in 1979 in Illinois. Though urged by some to take his talents to California, Fred refused to leave his roots. Over the years Lynfred has produced some award-winning vino, some of which you can sample in their tasting room in Wheeling.



Grab a glass or a bottle and make yourself comfortable on the grassy lawn outside, or settle into a comfy chair in the tasting room/wine shop inside. Varietals range from Pinot Grigio to Viognier all the way to Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon. Grapes are sourced from all over, with an abundance from California, and even a few from Washington and Chile as well. A visit to Lynfred Winery is the perfect way to while away a couple of hours over a nice glass (or two) of wine.