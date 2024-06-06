HomeTravel GuidesIllinois

Illinois

While most visitors will come to Illinois for the vibrant city life in Chicago, renowned for its architecture, cultural attractions, and culinary scene. But it’s worth exploring outsided this major city too: history buffs won’t want to miss a visit to Abraham Lincoln’s home in Springfield or the 19th-century architecture in Galena, while nature lovers should head to Illinois’ scenic Shawnee National Forest or the sandstone canyons in Starved Rock State Park.

The Best State Parks in the Midwest—and How to Visit

Photo by Shutterstock/Owen Weber

Overview

Planning your trip

Use these articles, resources, and guides to plan and inspire your next trip to Illinois.

Related Guides
  1. Chicago visitors flock to Millennium Park to attend free concerts, snap photos near the famous <a href="https://www.afar.com/places/cloud-gate-chicago">Bean sculpture,</a> wander through Lurie Garden, and admire the changing pictures and fanciful waterspouts of <em>Crown Fountain</em>. Surrounding this iconic park are towering skyscrapers designed by renowned architects such as Louis Sullivan and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe—masterpieces best appreciated by taking <a href="https://www.afar.com/places/chicagos-first-lady-cruises-chicago">an architecture cruise</a> up the Chicago River. Another way to see the city is from the 96th floor of the John Hancock Center, where the Signature Lounge offers one of the most glorious views of Chicago. Visitors will appreciate it even more with a cocktail in hand.
    Chicago
    January 17, 2019 05:27 PM
     · 
    Kaitlyn Barrett
Read Before You Go
Two tables with art sculptures on them in front of hanging thread
Museums + Galleries
This Spring, Visit These Can’t-Miss Exhibits Showcasing Asian American Culture
Explore Asian American art, history, and culture at these engaging exhibits.
May 02, 2024 08:46 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
AFAR-Birchbark-Bookstore-MN-Jaida-Grey-Eagle-Photography.jpg
Art + Culture
6 Bookstores Across the U.S. That Give Back
April 08, 2024 03:09 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Two yellow miniature cars in front of the Golden Gate Bridge
Travel for Good
5 EV Tours That Are Changing Sightseeing in the United States
March 29, 2024 10:47 PM
 · 
Elissa Garay
Cody's Warren Street at dusk, with several motorcycles; parked cars line sides of street
Where to Travel Next
The Most Charming Small Town in Every U.S. State
January 12, 2024 09:01 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Greenhouses at Kew Gardens botanical gardens in England taken from the treetop walk with green trees near white building during daytime.
Natural Wonders
The Most Beautiful Botanical Gardens in the World
January 03, 2024 08:58 AM
 · 
James Oliver Cury
Hotels
The Chicago Athletic Association's public areas feature several fireplaces.
Hotels
These Are the 15 Best Hotels in Chicago
Find the retreat that best matches your taste in the Windy City.
April 24, 2024 07:30 AM
 · 
Heidi Mitchell
Resources to help plan your trip
Holiday Travel
8 U.S. Cities Where You Can Get in the Holiday Spirit
Eggnog recommended.
November 02, 2023 11:14 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Chicago’s Best Thrift Shops and Vintage Stores
Some of the best shopping in Chicago happens in thrift and vintage shops scattered all over the city. For thrift shoppers who want a full day of searching for treasure, Wolff’s Flea Market is guaranteed to turn up some great finds. Architectural scavengers will lose hours at Urban Remains and Salvage One whereas lovers of vintage Japanese toys and go-go boots should set their GPS coordinates for Hollywood Mirror. Happy thrifting!
September 11, 2023 12:38 PM
 · 
Kaitlyn Barrett
Weekend Getaways
10 Easy Weekend Getaways from Chicago—No Flights Required
Escape Chicago for a few days with one of these 10, drivable weekend getaways and short road trips starting in Chicago.
September 01, 2023 12:24 PM
 · 
Katherine LaGrave
6 Stylish Hotels in Chigago
Whether you’re visiting Chicago to see Millennium Park and Navy Pier, tour the Art Institute of Chicago, or just eat a bunch of hot dogs and deep-dish pizza, here are six stylish stays to book for your getaway.
August 16, 2023 07:01 PM
 · 
AFAR Editors
National Parks
A New National Monument Has Been Named, Protecting a Civil Rights Legacy
The new Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument is the latest in a series of national monuments recognizing the civil rights movement.
July 26, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Festivals + Events
How and Where to Celebrate Juneteenth This Year
Why, where, and how people observe this important event.
June 14, 2023 07:33 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Road Trips
7 Unforgettable U.S. Cross-Country Road Trips
Go from one side of the country to another on one of these journeys.
June 07, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Cities We Love
America’s Best Cities of 2023
Data reveals how U.S. cities stack up in Resonance’s annual list of the best in the country.
June 02, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Festivals + Events
9 Destinations Around the World That Go All Out for St. Patrick’s Day
Ireland isn’t the only place that gets its green on—pack your bags (with leprechaun gear) for these global destinations, too.
March 13, 2023 09:15 PM
 · 
Dana Brindle
Chicago Shopping and Sights
One of Chicago’s 50+ million annual visitors? This list can help you tackle the world-class sights: shop vintage boutiques, conquer your fear of heights at the Willis Tower, stroll an extraordinary garden or museum. Trust us, you won’t be bored.
July 25, 2022 11:22 AM
 · 
Nicole Schnitzler
Chicago Dining and Drinking
The foodie scene is alive and well in Chicago; from the celebrated local versions of hot dogs and pizza to the ultramodern creations that have won the city international attention. If you’re coming to the City of Big Shoulders, bring a big appetite.
July 25, 2022 11:21 AM
 · 
Nicole Schnitzler
Destination Spotlight
Chicago’s Neighborhoods Not to Miss
Chicago has some 77 neighborhoods, and numerous more sub-neighborhoods, each with its own charm. Explore a handful for a real insight into the third largest U.S. city.
July 01, 2022 05:01 PM
 · 
Ari Bendersky
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.