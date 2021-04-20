Sweet, Baby!
You've probably had the sauce, but did you know that there are three different places in Illinois where you can actually go and eat at a Sweet Baby Ray's restaurant? With locations in Wood Dale, Elk Grove Village and Chicago
, there's no excuse. Falling under the label of 'authentic urban Chicago style barbecue,' Ray's creative menu has a distinctive southern twang to it that everyone loves. Known for their ribs, chicken, pork, and awesome sandwiches, Ray's also has a host of other craft choices. Spruce up your meal with one of the seven homemade sides, try the gumbo, or get your greens by adding a freshly made salad. And if you feel the need to take something home with you, there is a full selection of barbecue sauces that you can purchase for your very own culinary adventures back at the house.