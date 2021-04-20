Where are you going?
Sweet Baby Ray's

249 East Irving Park Road
| +1 630-296-6000
Wood Dale Illinois United States

Sun, Tue - Thur 11am - 8pm
Mon 11am - 2pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 9pm

Sweet, Baby!

You've probably had the sauce, but did you know that there are three different places in Illinois where you can actually go and eat at a Sweet Baby Ray's restaurant? With locations in Wood Dale, Elk Grove Village and Chicago, there's no excuse. Falling under the label of 'authentic urban Chicago style barbecue,' Ray's creative menu has a distinctive southern twang to it that everyone loves. Known for their ribs, chicken, pork, and awesome sandwiches, Ray's also has a host of other craft choices. Spruce up your meal with one of the seven homemade sides, try the gumbo, or get your greens by adding a freshly made salad. And if you feel the need to take something home with you, there is a full selection of barbecue sauces that you can purchase for your very own culinary adventures back at the house.

By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

