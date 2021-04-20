Shorty's Drive-In
Shorty's is a throwback to an era where you hopped in your '57 Chevy, put the kids in the back, and rolled to the drive-in for a bite to eat on a summer night. Featuring the usual selection of American hotdog and hamburger fare, Shorty's also has selections to please the healthy side as well. There are five different salads to choose from, small plates featuring hummus and pizza bread, and larger plates that range from wood-fired P.E.I. mussels and salmon to grilled chicken sandwiches and barbecue pulled pork delights. And if that doesn't work, you can also customize your pizza with a huge array of toppings. It may be called Shorty's, but the menu options are anything but that.