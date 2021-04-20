Where are you going?
America's Best Train, Toy & Hobby Shop

865 Maplewood Drive
| +1 630-467-1102
The Best Train Shop in America Itasca Illinois United States

Mon, Thur 10am - 8pm
Tue, Wed, Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 9am - 5pm

The Best Train Shop in America

This place truly lives up to its name. There isn't one single model train-related item that this place won't have. They feature a staggering amount of model choices, and in back there are entire walls of locomotives, cars and cabooses to choose from to complete that perfect railway masterpiece you've been working on. They even have a model train set running just for fun! The folks here also specialize in repairs, and can get your engine up and running in no time. And should you be into model airplanes, or a pinewood derby enthusiast, they have you covered on that front as well. This place is a must-see for any hobbyist. Amateur or expert, you gotta see this place!
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

