What Happens When One of NYC’s Most Famous Hotels Opens the City Just For You?

For a quintessential Manhattan hotel experience on the Upper East Side, it’s hard to top the Mark Hotel. Rising between Fifth and Madison avenues, it’s a short walk from both Central Park and cultural heavyweights like the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim.

The location and design—courtesy of French interiors superstar Jacques Grange—are major draws, but one of the hotel’s greatest assets is Maria Wittorp, the Mark’s chief concierge. For Stockholm-born Wittorp, the path to New York City was anything but ordinary: She met her American husband while studying hospitality in Germany, moved with him to Nebraska, and arrived in the city in 1991, beginning her career as a hotel butler before rising through the concierge ranks.

Now, with more than three decades in hospitality—and four years at the Mark—Wittorp creates custom, behind-the-scenes experiences that reveal the city to guests through an insider’s lens.

We asked Wittorp to share some of the memorable, only-in-New York moments she and her team have dreamed up—experiences that go well beyond the standard itinerary and showcase the concierge magic few others can provide.

An after-hours visit to the Met

The Mark Hotel can arrange private visits to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC. Photo by JJFarq/Shutterstock

Just six minutes from the Mark’s entrance, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is one of New York’s greatest cultural treasures—and also one of its busiest. For hotel guests, however, Wittorp and her concierge team arrange a way to bypass the crowds entirely: a private, after-hours tour of the museum’s exhibitions, available only by special arrangement.

“We’re right at the doorstep of the Met,” says Wittorp. “So we’ve always had that close relationship. We’re even the ‘red carpet before the red carpet’ of the Met Gala.” That connection inspired the Mark to offer guests something far more intimate and personalized than a typical visit. “We ask guests what they’re truly interested in seeing, whether that’s American art, Islamic art, or something their kids will love. Then the Met’s VIP services team pairs us with a docent who specializes in that area, so the tour is tailored at every level, whether you’re visiting with your family or as an art historian.”

With 48 to 72 hours’ notice, guests receive completely private access to the museum’s vast collections and temporary exhibitions outside public hours. For travelers used to viewing masterpieces shoulder-to-shoulder with tourists, the exclusivity is extraordinary. “It becomes their museum for the night,” Wittorp adds. “The silence, the space—it’s unforgettable.” From $550 per person

A Jean-Georges picnic in Central Park

The Mark’s picnics in Central Park can even include a Jean-Georges gourmet menu for dogs. Courtesy of Chris Turgeon/Unsplash (L); courtesy of the Mark Hotel (R)

Central Park may be one of New York City’s most iconic landmarks, but for guests of the Mark, it becomes something more intimate and personal, thanks to a gourmet picnic created by legendary chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and orchestrated by the hotel’s concierge team.

“This is the reason I wanted to work at the Mark,” says Wittorp. Guests begin by choosing from a seasonal Jean-Georges menu, tailored to their preferences in advance. On the day itself, everything is ready and waiting: a plush blanket, low chairs, and a beautifully packed basket of food and drink set up by the concierge team at a tucked-away spot in the park—often near the 76th Street entrance, beneath an oak tree in a quiet meadow. “It’s peaceful, but you still feel the buzz of the city,” Wittorp adds. “And if guests already have a favorite spot, we’ll set it up wherever they like.”

No detail is too small. “We’ve done birthdays for dogs, complete with Jean-Georges’s gourmet dog menu,” she says. “We’ve added board games, balloons, even a pickleball net for an afternoon rally.”

The experience can also expand into a two-wheeled city adventure: The Mark provides its signature black-and-orange bicycles, complete with helmets, locks, water, and custom scenic maps. “We’ll bring the bikes to the picnic spot so guests can just hop on and continue their day,” says Wittorp. For a playful finale, families can sail the Mark’s remotely controlled sailboats at the nearby Conservatory Water, the pond the hotel cheekily calls its own little yacht club. From $195

A sunset sail around Manhattan

The Mark’s sunset sail around Manhattan offers panoramic views of the city. Courtesy of the Mark

Few New York moments are more cinematic than gliding past the Statue of Liberty at golden hour, champagne in hand, city skyline glowing behind you. The Mark brings this dream to life with its signature experience: a sunset cruise aboard a vintage 70-foot Herreshoff sailboat, exclusive to the hotel.

“This is one of our best experiences,” says Wittorp. “And there are two versions. One is more social, the other completely private.” The “social” option is a two-hour evening sail departing from North Cove Marina in Tribeca. Open to hotel guests and the public, it accommodates up to 20 people and showcases a Jean-Georges tasting menu. “It’s a beautiful way to meet fellow travelers,” Wittorp adds. “You’re sharing champagne and watching the sun dip behind Lady Liberty. It’s intimate, but also really global. People come from all over the world for it.”

For those seeking something more tailored, the Mark also offers private charters, popular for romantic evenings, family celebrations, and milestone moments. “A lot of proposals happen out there,” Wittorp notes. “You actually sail around the Statue of Liberty, up the Hudson, and even past Staten Island and Jersey City. It’s magical.”

Guests can select from a Jean-Georges menu or opt for a posh spread from Caviar Kaspia. Either way, the experience blends the elegance of the Mark with the grandeur of New York Harbor—on a sailboat that literally bears the hotel’s name. Public cruises from $640 per person; private charters start at $8,000 for two guests

24/7 style at Bergdorf Goodman

For guests of the Mark, shopping at Bergdorf Goodman is less of an errand and more of a cinematic scene. Picture champagne toasts among racks of couture, a surprise styling session for a girls’ weekend, or an impromptu wardrobe overhaul before a coastal holiday. Through Wittorp, guests gain exclusive, round-the-clock access to the luxury retailer’s personal shopping services, no matter the time or occasion.

“Bergdorf has that sense of glamour and spontaneity,” she says. “And with us, whatever you want, the answer is always yes.” Whether it’s a last-minute rehearsal dinner look or a full fashion reset before a month abroad, the Mark makes it seamless: Guests might arrive via the hotel’s private house car or opt for something more whimsical, like a custom pedicab painted in Bergdorf purple.

There’s no minimum spend during business hours, and the experience can be as simple or extravagant as a guest wants. With 48 to 72 hours’ notice, Wittorp’s team can arrange VIP access during or beyond store hours, complete with expert stylists, hors d’oeuvres, and champagne. “We’ve done it all, from a mother-of-the-bride in search of something unforgettable to teenagers choosing prom dresses. It can even turn into a private event: a small party in the shoe salon, a curated accessories showcase, or just a really fun afternoon.” Rooms from $1,250. Bergdorf Goodman experiences are complimentary during store opening hours; after-hours private shopping has a minimum spend of $25,000