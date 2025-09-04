Looking for a Different Paris? Book One of These Left Bank Hotels

The Left Bank—the stretch of Paris south of the Seine—has always been the city’s intellectual and bohemian heart. Think Hemingway and Picasso in smoky cafés, leafy boulevards lined with bookshops, and the timeless elegance of Saint-Germain. Today, it still delivers that mix of history and charm, with tucked-away courtyards, world-class museums, and a more residential rhythm than the busy Right Bank. These are the five Left Bank hotels we’ve chosen for Afar’s Hotels We Love series—all of which capture this side of Paris at its best.

Looking for more options across the city, from palaces to hidden gems? Don't miss our full Paris list.

Grand Hôtel Cayré

Neighborhood: Saint-Germain-des-Prés

Saint-Germain-des-Prés Why we love it: Art deco splendor inspired by the Roaring Twenties

Art deco splendor inspired by the Roaring Twenties From $400

At the edge of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, the Grand Hôtel Cayré has stood on the corner of Boulevard Raspail and the Rue du Bac since 1920. From its Jazz Age heyday as a hub for writers and artists, it needed a little TLC, so head-to-toe renovation was completed in summer 2024. General manager Mickael Meunier, previously of the city’s happening hotel Les Bains, orchestrated the renaissance.

In style and ambience, Le Grand Hôtel Cayré embodies the spirit of the Roaring Twenties. Interior architect Michaelis Boyd dressed the rooms with antique mirrors, embroidered fabrics, art deco–style lamps, and crystal chandeliers. The art-filled Annette is an all-day restaurant that aims to be a neighborhood institution. Bruno Brangea, previously head chef at Ducasse Paris, oversees the brasserie menu (pâté en croute, eggs mimosa, beef tartare). The Officine Bac (the Dispensary) is a sexy drinking den where Oscar Blackstone creates cocktails inspired by the botanicals used by chemist naturalist Raspail. Other welcome attractions include a gym and a “refresh room” for guests arriving on red-eye flights.

Leading up to the 123 guest rooms, the original staircase features a sky fresco painted by Mathias Kiss. Two standout suites offer all-inclusive mini bars and Eiffel Tower views. L’appartement du Collectionneur, on the seventh floor, is a showroom of 20th- and 21st-century furniture and decorative arts. Think modernist pieces by Pierre Sala, furniture by Rinck, and fabrics by Pierre Frey. If you like what you find, you can buy it and take it home (the collection rotates every six months). Read Afar’s full list of the best four-star hotels in Paris.

Mandarin Oriental Lutetia, Paris

Neighborhood: Saint-Germain-des-Prés, 6th arrondissement

Saint-Germain-des-Prés, 6th arrondissement Why we love it: Luxury on the Left Bank

Luxury on the Left Bank Loyalty program: Fans of M.O.

Fans of M.O. From $1,600

From its early days hosting such writers as Samuel Beckett, Ernest Hemingway, and James Joyce to serving as a jazz hub in the 1950s (with Miles Davis often in attendance), the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia, Paris has always lived up to its reputation as the only designated Grand Dame hotel on the “bohemian” Left Bank. Following a four-year renovation led by noted architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte, the Lutetia reopened in the summer of 2018 and joined the Mandarin Oriental hotel group in 2025.

Now, the original art nouveau–meets–art deco structure provides a backdrop for 184 elegant rooms and suites, each with dark wood paneling, handblown Murano glass, and Carrara marble. The seven signature suites, which include two penthouses, feature private balconies and 360-degree views of the city. Enjoy a drink in the chic Bar Josephine (named for actress and dancer Josephine Baker), then find sanctuary in the glass-roofed Le Saint-Germain salon and its adjacent courtyard. The 7,500-square-foot Akasha Spa has a pool, a state-of-the-art gym, and six treatment rooms where you can book an exclusive myBlend facial. Also worth noting: The hotel is certified by third-party sustainability assessor Green Globe for practices including in-room smart sensors for reduced electricity use and water flow reducers for showers and faucets.

Relais Christine

Neighborhood: Saint-Germain-des-Prés, 6th arrondissement

Saint-Germain-des-Prés, 6th arrondissement Why we love it: For its secret-garden hideaways and a sense of Parisian history

For its secret-garden hideaways and a sense of Parisian history From $580

Under the same ownership as the Saint James, Relais Christine has long had a loyal following in the coveted Saint-Germain-des-Prés district. Since opening in 1979, it has drawn repeat guests who often request their favorite rooms—especially the four that open onto a secret garden.

The setting is hard to top: a 17th-century mansion on a quiet street in a neighborhood once frequented by artists and literary greats. Inside, designer Laura Gonzalez brings a classical French look to 48 guest rooms with antiques and rich fabrics by Pierre Frey and Hermès. Evenings often center around the honor bar, where guests gather by the fireplace, while the Guerlain Spa occupies the former vaulted kitchen of a 13th-century abbey downstairs.

SAX Paris, LXR Hotels & Resorts

Location : 7th arrondissement

: 7th arrondissement Why we love it: A modern design sanctuary with the Left Bank’s best rooftop views

A modern design sanctuary with the Left Bank’s best rooftop views Loyalty program: Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors From $940

In the polished 7th arrondissement, only a short walk from the Eiffel Tower and Le Bon Marché, Hilton’s LXR Hotels & Resorts debuted its first French property in 2025. Sax Paris occupies a neo-Gothic landmark that once housed one of the country’s first telephone exchanges.

Its 118 rooms and suites are luminous and midcentury-modern in style, with brass accents, marble bathrooms, and abstract pops of color. In-room perks nod to the neighborhood—bar snacks from La Grande Epicerie and bottled cocktails from Avantgarde Spirits—but the real draw is the trio of restaurants. Le Sax, with Venetian boudoir vibes, works for all-day dining; Le Jardin is a Riviera-inspired courtyard café beside the hotel’s heated pool and Jacuzzi; and Kinugawa Rive Gauche, a Japanese fusion hot spot, spans two floors and a rooftop with sweeping monument views.

Guests can also unwind at the SAX Le Club Fitness & Spa, open 24/7 with two treatment rooms, or explore Paris with complimentary bikes. For those seeking something extra, the concierge can arrange exclusive experiences—from a behind-the-scenes Eiffel Tower tour to a private pontoon cruise on the Seine, even day trips on the hotel’s private plane to Saint-Tropez or Gstaad.—Lindsey Tramuta

Villa-des-Prés

Neighborhood: Saint-Germain-des-Prés, 6th arrondissement

Saint-Germain-des-Prés, 6th arrondissement Why we love it: An art-rich hotel

An art-rich hotel From $830

Opened in December 2023 on Rue de Buci—the beating heart of Saint-Germain-des-Prés—Villa-des-Prés lies within an easy stroll of the district’s storied cafés and newer hot spots like Cravan cocktail bar. This is the luxe younger sister of the much-loved Hôtel d’Aubusson, also nearby in the sixth arrondissement, and it’s decorated with works by contemporary French artists from the Amélie Maison d’Art, a nearby gallery. (The district has the world’s biggest concentration of art galleries.)

The decor in the 34 guest rooms and suites is just as eye-catching— designer Bruno Borrione customized such pieces as the leather headboards and multi-shelved side tables. The largest accommodations are the two top-floor apartments, with panoramic city views. The red-accented bathrooms in all the rooms feature intricate mosaic tiles, marble sinks, and Diptyque bath products. (The brand’s flagship is nearby at 34 Boulevard Saint-Germain.) Note the stained glass windows decorating the original staircase—to restore them, the hotel enlisted Ateliers Duchemin, one of the specialist teams that worked on the restoration of Notre-Dame’s windows. Read Afar’s recent coverage of new hotels in Paris to book now.