White-Sand Beaches and a Thriving Coffee Scene—South Korea’s Emerging Coastal Escape Has a New Luxury Resort

Earlier this summer, Shilla Monogram Gangneung quietly opened in Gangneung, a coastal city in South Korea’s Gangwon province and a destination long cherished by locals for its white-sand beaches, such as Gyeongpo Beach. Gangneung is also renowned for regional dishes like Chodang sundubu (tofu made with seawater) and is known as the birthplace of the prominent Confucian scholar Yulgok Yi I. And its UNESCO-listed Danoje Festival is a four-week celebration honoring local deities.

More recently, Gangneung has attracted global attention by serving as the backdrop to K-dramas and K-pop videos. The fact that it’s an easy two-hour train ride from Seoul has further bolstered its appeal, making it a strategic second location for Shilla Monogram.

The new seaside resort marks the second location for Shilla Monogram, an upscale lifestyle brand by Shilla Hotels & Resorts, the South Korean hospitality company that was established in 1973. It follows in the footsteps of Shilla Monogram Danang, a beachfront property that debuted in 2020 on Vietnam’s central coast. To date, Shilla Hotels & Resorts operates three brands—The Shilla, Shilla Monogram, and Shilla Stay—and manages 21 properties across Korea and one in Vietnam.

Shilla Monogram Gangneung’s outdoor swimming pool offers sweeping views of the hotel’s pine grove–lined beach. Courtesy of Shilla Hotels & Resorts

Envisioned by the New York City–based Studio Whynought, the interiors of Shilla Monogrom Gangneung embrace a timeless aesthetic. Bathed in white and beige, the resort’s 315 hotel rooms—90 percent of which have ocean views—and 602 residential units are airy and tastefully appointed with modern, clean-lined furnishings. The original art pieces throughout the resort, such as Peter Gentenaar’s diaphanous cloudlike structure and the “Shilla Monogram Fine Wish Tree,” where guests can hang handwritten notes, subtly nod to Gangneung’s stirring landscapes, with a tumbling ocean, pine trees, and open skies.

With a wide range of amenities and public spaces, Shilla Monogram Gangneung has positioned itself as a new South Korean leisure destination for a wide range of guests, from solo travelers to families. The signature all-day restaurant Dining M presents a lavish buffet of Korean and continental fare for breakfast and dinner, along with à la carte and set menu options for lunch. Overlooking the water, Bar M is the spot for afternoon refreshments, including the famous Apple Mango Bingsoo from The Shilla Seoul, the parent company’s flagship luxury hotel, as well as sunset cocktails.

From Gangneung, take a scenic coastal drive. cstrike/Shutterstock

The subterranean spa, enveloped in a neutral stone, exudes a tranquil, cavern-like atmosphere, while Little Monogram—a playful, interactive space complete with a ball pit—was expressly created for children under seven. Additional amenities include two pools (indoor and outdoor), an indoor virtual golf studio, and a beach club with loungers and alfresco dining when the weather is warm. While there’s plenty to see and do in Gangneung—coffee lovers should head to Coffee Street, a charming strip of cafés along Anmok Beach—visiting is all about taking advantage of the city’s unhurried pace and natural beauty.

Following Shilla Monogram’s success in Vietnam and Gangneung, Shilla Hotels & Resorts has set its sights on expanding into China. While the exact location hasn’t been disclosed yet, travelers can look forward to a third Shilla Monogram in the near future.