A Famous Scottish Distillery Has Opened Its Own Boutique Hotel and Restaurant

Ardbeg has been making peaty malt whisky since 1815 on the misty Isle of Islay in Scotland. And now, it has expanded from Scotch to hospitality. On September 8, Ardbeg opened the doors of its new boutique hotel, Ardbeg House, on a corner of the picturesque village of Port Ellen, 3.5 miles from Ardbeg Distillery.

“The beautiful and rugged island of Islay on the west of Scotland has been Ardbeg’s home for more than 200 years, and when the opportunity arose to acquire what was originally the popular Islay Hotel, we jumped at the chance,” says Caspar MacRae, CEO and president of the Glenmorangie Company, owner of Ardbeg. “Creating this one-of-a-kind whisky and hospitality experience just a stone’s throw from the distillery has allowed us to extend the brand and create an incredible place for visitors and locals to eat, sleep, and drink Ardbeg.”

Designed in collaboration with Russell Sage Studio, the hotel features handcrafted pieces from more than 20 Scottish and Islay artisans. Stories and legends from the Ardbeg distillery and Islay are woven into the hotel. One of the first things guests see upon entering the hotel is a large Ardbeg “A,” crafted from copper from one of the distillery’s old stills by Edinburgh-based blacksmith Jack Waygood. And a custom-designed tentacle-like chandelier, inspired by the mythical sea monsters of Islay, hangs overhead.

Each room at Ardbeg House has a unique theme the reflects local legends and lore. Courtesy of Ardbeg House

The intimate hotel has 12 distinct suites and rooms, each themed to reflect a different aspect of Islay’s or Ardbeg’s story. For example, bespoke crocodile-skin-effect wallpaper adorns the walls in the Monster Room, evoking the Ardbeg legend of the fictional “Islaygator,” who was immortalized by the 2011 whisky, Ardbeg Alligator. The Fèis Room celebrates the island’s annual festival of music and malt, Fèis Ìle, with various musical references, including a headboard created from a deconstructed piano. The Rebel Suite is inspired by the great sea rebellions of Islay, and the Founders Suite is a tribute to the original Lords of the Isles, celebrating Ardbeg’s Celtic roots, with hidden panels leading to quirky discoveries.

In a fun type of scavenger hunt, guests can find hidden drams of Ardbeg in their rooms (that are free to drink)—some are behind buttons labeled “push for smoke.” They are one of many places in the hotel to find a drink.

Ardbeg House, the new boutique hotel, restaurant, and bar from Ardbeg Distillery, opened on September 8. Courtesy of Ardbeg House

The hotel’s Islay Bar—a much-loved community watering hole revived from Islay’s past—offers a world-class selection of whiskys from Islay and beyond, as well as an extensive selection of Ardbeg whiskys, including the exclusive Ardbeg House Reserve. At 18:15 every day (a nod to Ardbeg’s founding year of 1815), all guests are invited to the Islay Bar to sip Ardbeg Badger Juice, a small-batch whisky crafted according to a secret recipe by Ardbeg’s master blender, Gillian Macdonald. Poured from a special cask, it will be available only by the dram, shares MacRae.

Over the bar hangs a custom-designed boat-shaped chandelier with green glass from Ardbeg bottles fastened to its hull, and a wall tapestry depicts an Islay scene, which was crafted with contributions from several artisans, including the Islay Quilters, a volunteer quilting group.

Embrace the whisky theme by heading to the onsite Islay Bar, where patrons can choose from an impressive selection of whiskys. Courtesy of Ardbeg House

In the Signature Restaurant, a centerpiece fire table burns peat—a key fuel resource on the island and the source of Ardbeg’s smoky flavor. The menu features Scottish cuisine made from local ingredients, like scallops collected by one of the distillery’s stillmen, local venison, and vegetables grown on the island, while a whisky trolley patrols the dining room offering a range of drams each night. Every Friday, the restaurant has a communal dining experience at Shortie’s Table (a table named after Ardbeg’s much-loved canine mascot), which features a set menu with whisky pairings.

Outside in the Untamed Courtyard is a handcrafted smoker and grill, made by Ardbeg’s distillery technician, Daniel Branson, used to prepare select dishes. Immersive experiences give guests the chance to discover more about Ardbeg and Islay: A daily distillery tour is reserved for guests of Ardbeg House and there are opportunities to explore Islay’s wild landscapes, abundant wildlife, and stunning beaches through tours and activities that can be booked by the hotel.