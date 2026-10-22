Katie Chang is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. After writing her master’s thesis on the emergent American male grooming trend at Georgetown University, she moved to Williamsburg to open Miomia, an apothecary.

Since closing the shop in 2015, she’s been traveling and writing full-time. She’s passionate about covering lesser-known destinations and diversity in food and travel. Her work has been published in publications including T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Esquire, Architectural Digest, Vogue, Food & Wine, and Town & Country.