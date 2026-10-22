Katie Chang

Afar Contributor

Katie Chang is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. After writing her master’s thesis on the emergent American male grooming trend at Georgetown University, she moved to Williamsburg to open Miomia, an apothecary.

Since closing the shop in 2015, she’s been traveling and writing full-time. She’s passionate about covering lesser-known destinations and diversity in food and travel. Her work has been published in publications including T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Esquire, Architectural Digest, Vogue, Food & Wine, and Town & Country.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
San Antonio's Riverwalk
Cities We Love
Never Mind the Foliage—for a Warm and Cultural Fall Vacation, Go to This Texas City
October 22, 2026 02:40 PM
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Katie Chang
National Landing presents Pride Happy Hour at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 in Arlington. (Asico Photo)
LGBTQ Travel
Why You Should Visit This Queer Military Bar Created During a Time of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”
June 12, 2026 09:56 AM
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Katie Chang
Jue Let, Texas interior; How Do You Like Them Apples cocktail (also from Jue Let)
Food + Drink
From Ghee-Washed Mezcal to Fish Sauce Margaritas, Asian American–Owned Bars Are Changing How America Drinks
May 13, 2026 05:31 AM
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Katie Chang
Kisa spread
Food + Drink
Bakeries, Boutiques, and Beauty Rooms: NYC Is Having a Korean Culture Moment
February 18, 2026 01:09 PM
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Katie Chang
L-R: Ashdown Forest, UK; Gaudi's sculptural buildings in Park Güell in Barcelona, Spain; SS Sudan Nile River Cruise
Festivals + Events
From Gaudí to Royal Fashion: The Anniversaries Worth Traveling for in 2026
February 13, 2026 09:07 AM
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Katie Chang
Person with hiking sticks walking downward on a hiking path in South Korea
Outdoor Adventure
A New 530-Mile Coast-to-Coast Hiking Trail Is Coming to South Korea
January 2, 2026 10:04 AM
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Katie Chang
A street full of light-up signs in the Jongno-gu neighborhood of Seoul
Air Travel News
United Is Adding a New Flight to One of Asia’s Most Exciting Cities—Here’s What to Do When You Get There
November 25, 2025 12:11 PM
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Katie Chang
Spread at Agni
Food + Drink
This Midwest State Capital Is Emerging as One of America’s Most Thrilling Food Cities
October 31, 2025 07:00 AM
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Katie Chang
Small waves crash along a rocky and bouldered shoreline in Gangneung, South Korea, with a small, traditional pavilion at the end of a pier rising out of the water
Hotel News + Openings
White-Sand Beaches and a Thriving Coffee Scene—South Korea’s Emerging Coastal Escape Has a New Luxury Resort
September 22, 2025 06:27 PM
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Katie Chang
Aerial view of Songstam Lodge Cizhong surrounded by forest and the jade-blue Upper Mekong River in the background
Hotel News + Openings
A New Wine-Focused Mountain Lodge Just Opened in the “Bordeaux of Asia”
August 25, 2025 07:26 PM
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Katie Chang
A person in a pink hooded jacket standing at the railing of a ship looking out at soaring green and rocky mountain rising from the water
Cruise
Is This the Best Way to Travel Solo?
February 12, 2025 03:44 PM
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Katie Chang
Hanok Village in Seoul, a neighborhood with traditional homes
Trending News
Is It Safe to Travel to South Korea Right Now? I Just Got Back—Here’s What It’s Like
December 12, 2024 03:16 PM
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Katie Chang
How Italy Turned a Traveler into the Simone Biles of the Pizza World
Restaurants + Cafés
How Italy Turned a Traveler into the Simone Biles of the Pizza World
August 12, 2016 05:08 PM
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Katie Chang