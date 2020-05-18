This Is What Breakfast Looks Like Around the World

In Turkey, kahvalti is the best reason to get out of bed.

Eggs, soups, pastries, and more—here’s what’s on the menu in the morning in 25 countries.

Starting the day off right looks different depending on where you wake up. In some parts of the world, breakfast means hot soups or cold cuts; in others, it’s a simple pastry or porridge. Some places believe that the first meal of the day is the most important; others could do away with it altogether. Here’s what breakfast looks like in 25 different countries. Turkey The meal: kahvalti Kahvalti, the traditional Turkish breakfast, is Turkey’s best reason to get out of bed. The incredible spread (pictured at top) includes breads, soft, creamy cheeses, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, spicy Turkish sausage, and a range of jams, marmalades, and honeys. Don’t miss the menemen, delicious skillet-cooked eggs, and, of course, the country’s famous tea and coffee. Read more: In our May 2015 issue, Shahnaz Habib wrote a love letter to the traditional Turkish meal. Courtesy of Shutterstock Costa Rica’s signature rice and beans dish looks a bit like the speckled rooster for which it’s named. Costa Rica The meal: gallo pinto The best way to get in the pura vida spirit in Costa Rica is to start the day with a big plate of gallo pinto. The stir-fried rice and beans dish is cooked with red pepper, cilantro, onion, and a few dashes of the country’s signature sauce, Salsa Lizano. Served next to a side of eggs, avocado, plantains, or cheese, the rounded mound of gallo pinto looks adorably similar to the spotted chicken for which it is named. Find it: Gallo pinto is ubiquitous in the small Central American country. Any hotel, restaurant, or roadside eatry will probably have it on the menu—and it’s worth trying every version you come across. Photo by Shutterstock In Switzerland, you might take your muesli with milk or yogurt. Switzerland The meal: muesli The ideal Swiss breakfast features muesli with milk or yogurt, fresh fruit, and tea or coffee. While the classic breakfast cereal is popular the world over, it actually originated in Switzerland around 1900. The healthy, fresh, and light dish is often made of raw rolled oats that are sometimes soaked in fruit juice or water overnight, and then mixed with other grains, fresh and dried fruits, seeds, and nuts. Make it: This healthy, wholesome meal is easy to make at home, thanks to the country’s Department of Foreign Affairs, which shared the classic recipe. Photo by Shutterstock Start your day with nasi lemak in Malaysia. Malaysia The meal: nasi lemak Thanks to the country’s multi-ethnic influences, Malaysia boasts a range of breakfast options that can have Indian, Chinese, or Western roots, but the best way to fuel up for the day is to sit down to a plate of nasi lemak, the national dish. Traditionally served or wrapped in a banana leaf (making it a perfectly portable meal), nasi lemak consists of a mound of rich, sweet coconut rice garnished with some combination of anchovies, cucumbers, roasted peanuts, hard-boiled eggs, and a spicy Malaysian hot sauce. Read more: Breakfast in Malaysia is certainly something to write home about, but so are all the other meals. In a feature in our May/June 2017 issue, writer Francis Lam follows San Francisco chef Azalina Eusope on a street food tour of Eusope’s home country. Courtesy of Unsplash In Australia, breakfast can mean many things, but it always means coffee. Australia The meal: coffee and fruit, muesli, or a full English breakfast Yes, Australians like their Vegemite and bread, but it’s no longer the pride and joy of the breakfast table. These days, coffee is what makes an Australian breakfast truly memorable. The country takes a lot of pride in its coffee culture, and breakfast isn’t complete without a flat white (the Aussie version of a latte) or a long black (a richer, stronger Americano). You’ll also find plenty of fresh fruit, smoothies, healthy muesli, and as a weekend treat, maybe a mind-blowing full English breakfast. Read more: Flat whites, long blacks, and more—it can get confusing. We put together a guide on how to order coffee in Australia and actually get what you want. Photo by Martinho Smart/Shutterstock Though it’s more of a brunch than a breakfast, there’s a reason dim sum is famous around the world. China The meal: dim sum True breakfast in China may be a simple affair, but the country mastered brunch long before any other country even dreamed of stretching breakfast into lunch. Dim sum, a staple in Chinatowns the world over, is traditionally served in the late morning and includes a variety of steamed buns, dumplings, rice noodle rolls, congees, noodle soups, sticky coated chicken, and fried veggies. Whether you go for the full restaurant dim sum experience or a quieter meal at an inn or friend’s house, expect to start your day in China with a spread of many little tastes that pack a big punch. Find it: There are so many options for dim sum on your next trip to China that it’s dizzying. In Shanghai, try Lynn, or check out the menus at any of our favorite restaurants in that city. Sweden, Denmark, and Norway The meal: open-faced sandwiches

