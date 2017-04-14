Everything You Need to Know About Filipino Food

If you’ve eaten at a pan-Asian restaurant, you might have crunched into fried lumpia rolls or marveled at the deep flavor of tangy, garlicky chicken adobo. Soon, however, a broader spectrum of Filipino food may become as familiar to us as Thai. The comforting, belly-filling cuisine has wowed the food world, with new hip eateries and food trucks popping up everywhere from Los Angeles to New York City.

Chef Armando Litiatco of F.O.B. in Brooklyn, which focuses on ihawan (grilled food), wants to introduce diners to the regional differences within the cuisine, too. “Southern dishes are spicier and include coconut milk,” he says, “and in the north, the food has more mellow flavors and more vegetables.” We asked him to walk us through five dishes you’re likely to encounter—and flip for—on a Filipino menu.

Illustration by Amanda Lanzone

1. Kilawin

“Similar to ceviche, kilawin is raw fish dressed with citrus. Instead of lime, we use kalamansi, a citrus that tastes like a cross between a key lime and a tangerine. The dish is often mixed with things like mangoes and tomatoes—and sometimes coconut milk.”



Illustration by Amanda Lanzone

2. Kare-Kare

“This is a stew made of oxtail, tripe, and ground-up peanuts. It’s served with shrimp paste (fermented dried shrimp that’s ground and sautéed with onions, garlic, and tomatoes). It’s a must-try.”

Illustration by Amanda Lanzone

3. Ukoy