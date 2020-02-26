Heading to London? Skip the Hotel and Stay at a Pub

It’s last call in London and you’ve just taken the final sip of your pint. Do you a) hail one of those charming black cabs? b) Get the last tube to your hotel? Or c) walk upstairs to bed? The answer you may want to consider, fellow traveler, is option c. You’re at a public house, after all. It has rooms to rent.

Dating back to the late Middle Ages, coaching inns served weary travelers who journeyed English roads by horse or stagecoach. Travelers would stop, tie up their horses, have a drink (ale was a safer choice than water), a bite to eat, and a quick slumber before continuing on their way.

“Then the railways came,” says Dr. Paul Jennings, historian and author of The Local: a History of the English Pub. “They were quicker [so travelers] no longer needed to stay en route. These older coaching inns disappeared or became public houses, ordinary places serving drinks.” Even so, many local pubs kept their beds to provide overnight options for those who needed it.

A handful of London pubs are coming back around to the pub-with-rooms approach by opening or sprucing up guest rooms as a comfortable alternative to Airbnb or a full-service hotel.

“We are genuinely able to provide something very different,” says Nico Treguer, co-owner of the Culpeper and the Buxton, two pubs offering overnight stays in London’s East End. “People staying with us belong to the neighborhood. They don’t feel like tourists.”

So instead of staying at an anonymous hotel, get to know a neighborhood by staying upstairs at one of these cool local pubs. Cheers!

The Hero of Maida, Maida Vale, W9

Located on a quiet street in the tony Maida Vale neighborhood, this pub debuted its new guests rooms in September 2019. Those who stay needn’t worry about noise from the bar below: The five rooms are three flights up, and each looks out either onto rooftops or over Shirland Road. They’re furnished with king-size beds and down pillows, flatscreen TVs, and bathrooms stocked with shower amenities from Britain’s essential oil–based brand Bramley. (A nice fit: Bramley was founded in 2009 to supply toiletries for overnight guests at a country pub in Wiltshire.) While breakfast is not included in the nightly rate, some of the tasty à la carte items include sautéed field mushrooms and shallots on sourdough, and an all-day Sunday roast so good you’d be smart to book ahead. Hot tip: Save room for the sticky toffee pudding.

Photo by Veerle Evens, courtesy of the Culpeper The five upstairs rooms at the Culpeper provide a comfortable place to land in the East End.

The Culpeper, Aldgate, E1

In nice weather, the locals at this corner gastropub often spill out onto the sidewalk of Commercial Street, Guinness pint in hand. Sashay past them and head inside: One flight up from the bustling bar, you’ll find a light-filled, brick-walled restaurant serving dishes like pan-fried duck breast with poached pear. Climb another flight to find comfort and calm in one of the five spacious guest rooms. The decor of each blends old and new elements like fireplaces and wooden headboards as well as Moroccan poufs and standing wardrobes. Make-your-own-coffee kits mean you can mosey to breakfast (included in the nightly rate) once you’re good and caffeinated. The morning meal on offer ranges from simple fresh pastries from the Bread Station in London Fields to something more substantial like poached eggs served with harissa and a dollop of mint yogurt. The Culpeper also hosts guided stargazing, book parties, and terrarium workshops at its rooftop garden where many of the herbs used in the kitchen are grown. Other evening events held next to the rooftop firepits include tastings featuring the delicious wares of local businesses, such as cider maker Maison Sassy and cheesemonger Mons.

Photo by Veerle Evens, courtesy of the Buxton The sunny rooms and curated library of must-read books at the Buxton mean you may want to linger longer.

The Buxton, Brick Lane, E1