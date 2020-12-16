Where to Eat Danish Smørrebrød
Few meals are more traditionally Danish than smørrebrød. These open-faced sandwiches are made with fresh ingredients, often by masters skilled in the art of preparation, pairing, and presentation. Just as the types and toppings vary widely, so too do the ways in which you can consume it.
Øster Farimagsgade 10, 2100 København, Denmark
A visit to Denmark must include trying the country's famous, impossible-to-pronounce open-faced sandwich, smørrebrød (I'm fairly certain that only native Danish speakers can pronounce it properly -"SMUHR-bruth"). Smørrebrød translates to "buttered...
Fælledvej 11, 2200 København, Denmark
Smørrebrød comes in a plethora of different flavors, styles, and price ranges. One of my favorites is the budget smørrebrød from Rita's, in which thin slices of Danish rye bread are covered with toppings like pork or beef meatballs, roasted calf...
Hauser Pl. 16, 1127 København, Denmark
This historic restaurant has been serving herring, beer, and schnapps since 1877. More than just a culinary experience, this restaurant provides you with a truly historic cultural experience. While over the years the menu has expanded...
Nyhavn 21, 1051 København, Denmark
Cap Horn describes itself as a converted watering hole formerly servicing "thirsty sailors and women of easy virtue". More recently its clientele are decidedly more civilized. Focusing on an organic mindset, Cap Horn provides a menu pulled from...
Vesterbrogade 3, 1620 København, Denmark
Grøften is a restaurant situated inside Tivoli Gardens and has been serving up traditional smørrebrød since 1874. A visit to Grøften is steeped in history. While the restaurant has been expanded over the years it retains much of its original look...
Brolæggerstræde 12, 1211 København, Denmark
This restaurant has a simple goal: capture the essence of hygge (Danish coziness) while serving up excellent smørrebrød variations to guests. Enjoy the artful presentation, simple ambiance, and rich flavors that have made this place one of ...
Toldbodgade 2, 1253 København, Denmark
These guys take a lot of pride in the food they prepare. Things are made from scratch daily, and they focus on sourcing high-quality ingredients based on taste and what's in season. Beyond just smørrebrød and the usual Danish lunch menu, Told and...
Store Kongensgade 70, 1264 København, Denmark
This shop is run by a 4th generation smørrebrød cook. Ida's family has been preparing and selling smørrebrød since 1888 with a reputation for having one of the most extensive smørrebrød menus in Denmark. Not only is it worth trying her smørrebrød,...
Kongens Nytorv 13, 1095 København, Denmark
Magasin Du Nord is one of Denmark's most famous shopping locations. This sprawling department store has a rich history and sits right on Kongens Nyrtov in the heart of the city. While the shopping center is famous for the plethora of items it...
Rømersgade 18, 1360 København, Denmark
If you're on the hunt for semi-reasonably priced, quasi-fancy smørrebrød around the city center Hallernes' is a popular option. With a small stand in the modern and hip Torvehallerne shopping center, they prepare a mixture of traditional and more...
Havnegade 44, 1058 København, Denmark
As part of the Standard, a combined foodie hot spot and jazz club in the old Copenhagen customs house, Almanak focuses on traditional Danish flavors prepared using seasonal ingredients including berries, fruits, seeds, nuts, herbs, and everything...
Frederiksborggade 21, 1362 København, Denmark
Foodies, rejoice. Torvehallerne is a one-stop shop for several meals, snacks, and gourmet groceries or gastronomical gifts. It's an airy, light-filled building with all kinds of purveyors, from fantastic coffee shops, chefs cooking fresh pasta and...
Hal 7 & 8, Papirøen, Trangravsvej 14, 7/8, 1436 København, Denmark
Don’t be confused by the name: This isn’t street food so much as dockside warehouse food. Walk over Inderhavnsbroen, one of the city’s newer bridges (opened in 2016), and you’ll cross from the heart of Copenhagen to a former industrial area that...
