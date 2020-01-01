The Best Restaurants in Shanghai

With celebrated chefs hailing from every corner of the globe, Shanghai's broad culinary landscape offers incredible restaurants in a spectrum of styles. Dumplings—Shanghai's most popular snack—come in every glorious incarnation: fried and steamed, pork and radish. But there's much more to eat and drink here. Duck into an urban soup kitchen, sit down for satisfying noodles, or discover the plethora of options on Wujiang Lu. Here are our picks of where to go!