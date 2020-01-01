The Best Restaurants in Shanghai
With celebrated chefs hailing from every corner of the globe, Shanghai's broad culinary landscape offers incredible restaurants in a spectrum of styles. Dumplings—Shanghai's most popular snack—come in every glorious incarnation: fried and steamed, pork and radish. But there's much more to eat and drink here. Duck into an urban soup kitchen, sit down for satisfying noodles, or discover the plethora of options on Wujiang Lu. Here are our picks of where to go!
375 Zhenning Rd, Changning Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200040
There's no better place to enjoy authentic Shanghainese food than inside a 1920s Spanish villa. Right? Right! Take a seat at one of Fu 1088's vintage tables, and get ready to savor a parade of elegantly plated local dishes. If you’re keen to...
99-1 Xikang Rd, Jingan Qu, China, 200085
You can find this Shanghai stalwart just around the corner from the Portman Ritz-Carlton, plying eager diners with prototypical Shanghai dishes around the clock (and all-you-can-eat dim sum on the weekends). Locals here tuck into hairy...
45 Anfu Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Despite a name change from Mia's Yunnan Kitchen to Julie's, this inexpensive, cheerful restaurant in the French Concession continues to serve delicious cuisine from southern Yunnan province. Kunming, Yunnan's capital, is 1,900 miles from...
Xuhui, China
Spicy Moment looks more like a magazine spread than your average Hunan restaurant. With its poured cement floor, two-top wooden tables, and glass ceiling, the space screams "industrial chic." This is where the cool kids come to dine on...
100 Century Ave, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200120
Vegetarian food has never looked better than at WUJIE, a temple to some of the world's freshest cuisine. Dishes here are creative, beautifully plated, and a mélange of textures. The kitchen makes all of its tofu and milks (almond, rice,...
379 Xikang Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
North of the Yangtze, it’s all about wheat instead of rice. Named after China’s northeasternmost region, this beloved chain serves hand-rolled wheat dumplings stuffed with savory pork or fresh veggies and boiled until the center is...
Q: What could be better than soup dumplings? A: An order of fried soup dumplings; duh! Yang's fills its sheng jian bao with the same juicy pork filling as the ubiquitous steamed xiao long bao, but the restaurant uses...
90 Huanghe Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200003
There's always a line in front of this hole-in-the-wall, but don’t be deterred: Jia Jia's queue moves fast, and its steamed soup dumplings are worth the wait. When it’s your turn to order, you bark what you want—pork, crab, or...
168 Fangbang Middle Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Before it was reincarnated as a dumpling and noodle joint back in 1972, Din Tai Fung was a cooking oil business. That doesn't sound so promising in the flavor department, but it turns out these xiao long bao are some of the best in Shanghai....
326 Jianguo W Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200032
You won't find any MSG at this Taiwanese-owned restaurant: The cooks even prepare their home-style dishes with filtered water. Factor in Jian Guao's no-smoking policy (not a given in China) and cheap prices, and you've got the perfect place...
Forget everything you thought you knew about the food court: In China, mall restaurants are often quite good, with queues of hungry diners eagerly plotting out what they’ll order. Ban Ban, on the fifth floor of IAPM mall, is where it's at....
China, Shanghai Shi, Putuo Qu, 常德路1328弄3号
Shanghai insiders know that Huxi Mosque is the place to be every Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.—the Muslim Market, a block-long stretch of vendors selling the most wonderfully fragrant food, pops up next door. Follow the scent of cumin...
Fly by Jing is chef Jenny Gao's pop-up supper club, where 10 lucky diners get to sample 10 to 15 courses of "Sichuan soul food." Gao was born in China but raised in Toronto, and her dinner menus reflect this East-West tension. Imagine a...
China, Shanghai Shi, Xuhui Qu, Wulumuqi Middle Rd, 247号-5
Poke, a Hawaiian raw fish specialty, is popular in Shanghai, and Little Catch is the city's very first poke joint. This minuscule Wulumuqi shop has just two seats at a tiny counter—it’s really best for takeout—but the Taixing...
91 Xingguo Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Be sure to hit this charming fusion restaurant after walking block after leafy block through the French Concession. Ginger is owned by Singaporean expat Betty Ng, who studied at the Tokyo branch of Le Cordon Bleu. Her kitchen is adept at...
China, Shanghai Shi, Huangpu Qu, WaiTan, Guangdong Rd, 20号近外滩 邮政编码: 200002
Located inside the 1925 heritage building Five on the Bund, this chic space delivers on its name. Glide through a crystal curtain into a lounge decorated with swirling greens, blues, and golds, its walls lined with art from owner Michelle...
Michelin-starred chef Alvin Leung calls himself the Demon Chef—and his Chinese-fusion cuisine X-treme Chinese. Bund-side Daimon Bistro brings the Kowloon Walled City (Hong Kong) to Shanghai, the interior of the restaurant decked out with...
5 Dongping Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Rustic charm and good home-style cooking are what come to mind when you eat at Di Shui Dong. The Hunan eatery is always packed, a testament to how good their grub really is. If you're unfamiliar with Hunan cuisine, it's the spicy cousin of...
Xuhui, China
An expat favorite, this Mediterranean tapas-inspired restaurant is often packed, especially at dinner and for brunch on the patio. The burrata is the star starter, heaped with arugula, green tomatoes, truffles and toasted pine nuts. Balance...
