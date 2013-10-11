Love Ravioli and Dumplings? You Need to Try This German Dish

Photo by Andrea Wyner
By Ella Lawrence
10.11.13
From the November/December 2013 issue
Photos by Andrea Wyner
The delicacy may have been born in a monastery—but it’s far from chaste.
The name maultaschen is distinctive enough. It can translate as “mouth bags” or “feedbags.” But there’s an even more striking nickname for these ravioli-like pouches stuffed with minced and smoked meats, mushrooms, onions, parsley, and breadcrumbs. In the Swabian region of southern Germany, they’re called herrgottbescheisserle, which means, roughly, “things you want to hide from Mister God.”
Legend has it that maultaschen originated at the Maulbronn Monastery, about 28 miles northwest of Stuttgart, in the 13th century. During Lent, when the monks were supposed to abstain from meat, they folded bits of ground pork and beef in with their vegetables and herbs and hid the mixture inside palm-size pasta dumplings. The reasoning: God couldn’t see the meat and punish them for breaking their fast.
Today, while still a staple of Lenten dinners, maultaschen are eaten year-round, and since the 1980s, they have enjoyed a culinary renaissance in southern Germany. You can find them on nearly every restaurant menu in the region. Inside the Hotel Am Schloss, in the tiny university town of Tübingen, the second-generation chef Herbert Rösch makes maultaschen the centerpiece of the seasonally changing menu at his Restaurant Mauganeschtle (Hidden Place). The traditional version, which Rösch offers throughout the year, features a filling of hackfleisch (ground beef and pork), mixed with breadcrumbs, eggs, and herbs. The dumplings are served in a shallow bath of bouillon and topped with flecks of parsley.
Rösch’s father compiled a maultaschen cookbook, Schwäbisches Maultaschenbüchle, which includes more than two dozen recipes, both conventional and unusual (with green pepper–cognac sauce). Rösch follows that example by preparing different variations of maultaschen every few months.
(SERVES 2 to 4)
Based on a recipe by Herbert Rösch
INGREDIENTS
MAKE IT
1. In a large frying pan, melt the butter over low heat.
2. Sauté the onion and all but a few tablespoons of parsley in the butter until the onion is soft and transparent.
3. In a bowl, mix the onion and parsley with the meat, beaten eggs, and all but a few tablespoons of breadcrumbs, and season the mixture with salt, pepper, and nutmeg.
4. Place a heaping spoonful of the filling mixture in the center of each 2-inch square so that there is a ¾-inch space between the filling and each edge of the dough.
5. With a pastry brush, paint the edges of the dough squares with egg yolk.
6. Lay a second 2-inch-square piece of dough over the top of the filling on each square and pinch the edges together well.
7. In a large pot, bring the broth or bouillon to a boil, carefully add the maultaschen, and cook for 10 to 15 minutes, until the pouches float to the surface.
8. Serve the maultaschen in a shallow bowl of broth.
9. Alternatively, drain the maultaschen, brown them on both sides in a pan with butter along with a few tablespoons of breadcrumbs, and serve garnished with fresh parsley and the butter-browned breadcrumbs.
This article originally appeared online in October 2013; it was updated in December 2017 to include current information.
