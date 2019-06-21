How to Discover the Side of Jackson Hole Few Visitors See

The town of Jackson shouldn’t be just a stopover on your next hiking or ski trip.

Thriving art, music, and food scenes have transformed Jackson, Wyoming, from a ski town in the winter and national park gateway in the summer into a year-round destination in its own right.

Wyoming’s Jackson Hole valley is one of AFAR’s favorite winter destinations, home to one of the best ski resorts in the United States, and a popular starting point for summer trips to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park—but that doesn’t mean that only skiers and hikers should consider visiting the area or the small town of Jackson (population: 10,000 or so) at its center. In fact, art, music, and food lovers will find a growing scene there that’s well worth visiting year-round—even in spring mud season, when the snow is too slushy to ski on and the mountains are still too soggy for hiking. Here’s our guide to discovering Jackson Hole beyond the slopes and national parks. More than just cowboy art and country music

In past years, Jackson all but shut down in the spring, when restaurant owners traditionally took off on their own vacations. However, the town now has more restaurants than ever before, so you can visit Jackson in any season and expect to find a wide variety of options open, including a slew of brand-new Asian spots, along with recently revitalized old favorites. Husband-and-wife team Eric and Zarina Sakai originally started The Phoenix and the Dragon as a pop-up in a local grocery store. In January 2019, they moved into a brick-and-mortar location in town to serve a mix of their favorite Filipino, Japanese, and Chinese dishes from their childhoods in Hawaii and California. Open for both lunch and dinner, this new airy space decorated with tropical- and baboon-print wallpaper is just a two-minute walk from the town square. Save room for dessert—the dairy-free soft serve comes in inventive flavor combinations such as pineapple and black tea, or dark chocolate and toasted tahini sauce. A buzzing, convivial space just half a block north of the town square, Suda Izakaya also opened in January 2019, featuring a Japanese-inspired dinner menu of shareable dishes like robata-grilled meat and vegetable skewers, and sashimi from the raw bar. After shuttering in 2001, Jackson Drug reopened in 2018 and is now run by two of the great-granddaughters of the original owners. Restored with its original soda fountain counter, this diner serves burgers made with local beef from Jackson Hole Hereford Ranch as well as housemade ice cream.

