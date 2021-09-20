The new plan takes effect in November, bringing an end to a year-and-half-long ban on travel to the U.S. from the U.K., Europe, and several other foreign countries.

share this article

For the millions of international travelers who have been kept from entering the United States since March 2020, there is finally hope: The Biden administration on Monday announced that, starting in November, it will lift the ban on international travel for those who are vaccinated. Currently, foreign nationals traveling from the 26-nation European Schengen area, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, China, Iran, or South Africa are barred from entering the United States. Exceptions to the ban include U.S. citizens and permanent residents, as well as their family members. But starting in November, foreign travelers who can provide proof of vaccination and present a negative COVID-19 test will be allowed to enter the United States without a quarantine, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said in a Monday press briefing. “This is based on individuals rather than a country-based approach, so it’s a stronger system,” Zients said. It was not immediately clear which vaccines would be accepted under the new U.S. entry system, and whether COVID-19 vaccines that haven’t been approved in the U.S. would pass. Zients said that decision would be left to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Elaborating on the topic during a Monday press conference, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the list of approved vaccines would be finalized in the lead-up to the November implementation of the new policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Along with the new protocols for foreign travelers entering the United States, the U.S. will also tighten testing rules for unvaccinated American citizens, who will need to be tested within a day before returning to the U.S., as well as after they arrive home. “The CDC is going to issue a contact tracing order that will require airlines to collect comprehensive contact information for every passenger coming to the United States and to provide that information promptly to the CDC upon request to follow-up with travelers . . . and these requirements will apply globally,” Psaki said at the Monday press briefing. Airlines for America, a trade group that represents the major U.S. airlines, applauded the Biden administration “for identifying a path to begin safely reopening international travel by implementing individual risk-based measures effective November 2021,” the group said in a statement. Globally, air travel is still down by more than half compared to prepandemic levels, driven primarily by the ongoing slump in international travel—in July 2021, international air travel was down 74 percent compared to July 2019, according to figures released this month by the trade group International Air Transport Association. Foreign arrivals in the U.S. in August were only 36 percent of what they were in August 2019, Airlines for America reported.

Article continues below advertisement